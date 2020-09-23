In 1835, the founder of positivism Auguste Comte He said, referring to the stars: “We will not be able at all to determine their chemical composition or their density and any notion about the true temperature has been forever denied us.” Comte was assuming that determining these properties required obtaining physical samples of the stars, which is obviously quite a difficult task. Today, however, we know the chemical composition of a large number of stars in our galaxy quite precisely. How could we know what they are made of?

To find out we are going to travel back in time, to the North America of the happy twenties. Jazz is heard in the streets and tango and Charleston is danced. Middle-class families buy household appliances thanks to the recently established installment sales and the women smoke and wear their hair to the garçon. Astronomers, oblivious to all this, debate about the size of the Universe and finally find out why the stars shine. At the end of this decade, which was undoubtedly a happy one for science, we will know that the universe is much larger than we had imagined, that there are many galaxies like ours and that they are moving away from us because the Universe is expanding . On the other hand, we will have generated a solid stellar theory that will allow us to calculate the temperature and chemical composition of the stars. The latter, thanks to a brilliant young British astronomer: Cecilia Payne.

Very few people know this name despite the fact that this astronomer not only revolutionized our knowledge of the stars but also opened a path for women in the world of physics and astronomy. Cecilia was born in 1900 and from a very young age she knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to science. She started out studying biology at Cambridge, but a lecture by the famous astronomer Sir Arthur Eddington it caused me to trade biology for physics. Although she finished her studies with good marks, she was unable to graduate formally, as Cambridge did not offer degrees to women. Since she was not going to be able to develop a career in this country, she moved to Harvard University, in Massachusetts, where she began her doctoral thesis in the study of the. stellar atmospheres.

Before continuing to talk about Payne’s work, let’s see what was known until then about the composition of stars. As early as 1666, Isaac Newton had found that when he passed a beam of natural light through a prism, it was decomposed in the colors of the rainbow. A century later, the famous astronomer William Hershel placed a thermometer on each color, checking that the temperature, and therefore the energy, increased from red to violet. This decomposition of light into energies is what we call a spectrum and it was in a spectrum of the Sun that the presence of dark bands was discovered for the first time. These dark bands, which seemed to indicate a decrease in light at certain specific energies, are the key to knowing what stars are made of.

Each chemical element of the periodic table it has its electrons at certain energy levels and the energy differences between levels are unique and specific to each of them, like a fingerprint that uniquely identifies them. Normally electrons are at the lowest levels, but if they manage to steal just enough energy to jump to a higher level, they will do so, decreasing the amount of light with that energy. The dark bands in the Sun’s spectrum are a consequence of these thefts and as the energies necessary to jump between levels are unique for each chemical element, by measuring at what energies we have these decreases in light, we know what chemical elements are present.

When these measurements were first made, the most prominent (darkest) bands in the Sun’s spectrum were found to correspond to the most abundant elements in the Earth’s crust and it was logically thought that both were made of the same material. This was still the established belief when Cecilia Payne began her doctoral thesis. At that time a new field of physics was emerging in Europe, quantum mechanics, and the young Cecilia, who devoured all the articles that were published in this area, found a publication of an Indian astronomer, Meghnad Saha, which studied under what conditions different chemical elements lose electrons. Cecilia realized the importance of this study to understand the information present in the dark bands of stars and used it to measure the temperature and chemical abundances of their atmospheres.

His doctoral thesis showed that, taking into account Saha’s study, the chemical abundances of stars were very different from those obtained to date. The stars were made mainly of hydrogen and helium (with 75% and 24% of the total mass respectively). In the earth’s crust, hydrogen is the third most abundant element after oxygen and silicon, while helium is a very rare chemical element.

This result was so surprising to the beliefs of the time that one of the great contemporary astronomers of Cecilia, Henry Norris Russell, convinced her to withdraw it from her thesis. Despite this, Cecilia became the first woman to earn a doctorate in astronomy from Harvard and his doctoral thesis was qualified by the then director of the Yerkes Observatory, Otto Struve, as the “most brilliant doctoral thesis ever written in astronomy”. A few years later she would also be the first professor at this university and the first woman to head a department, of course, astronomy.

A few years later, HN Russell acknowledged his mistake and publicly defended Payne’s contribution. Ironically, three years before her death in 1979, Cecilia was recognized with a prestigious award from the American Astronomical Society in recognition of a lifetime of research excellence, the Henry Norris Russell Chair.

Pablo G. Pérez González He is a researcher at the Astrobiology Center, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute for Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA).

Patricia Sánchez Blázquez She is a tenured professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe.

