The Monterrey classic is a party that is lived in a different way. In the nineties, for example, when the teams did not have the portfolio they have now, their joys were limited to: not losing the category, qualifying from time to time (although they almost always ended up being kicked out in the quarterfinals), winning some away game, hit the big ones and take the royal classic.
In the two thousand things changed a bit. Both Rayados and Tigres got used to winning important things and these battles began to take place in unimaginable scenarios, such as the quarterfinals, semifinals, or finals. They have even met in international tournaments as well.
And speaking of international tournaments, in the next few days a Monterrey classic can take place in a contest that, although many do not want to accept it, has the label of an international tournament. We are talking about the Leagues Cup. Competition in which, if the logical thing happens, tigers and striped they would meet next week for the round of 16.
Before Monterrey will have to face the Portland Timbers and Tigres the Vancouver Whitecaps. If they advance, one more edition of the ‘regional’ party would be taking place in the US countryside. How have the royals fared every time they meet in the United States? Here we tell you.
The first regal classic to be played officially in the United States was in the 2006 Interleague final, this being the eightieth edition of the derby. Rayados began winning that match with a goal from Ricardo Martínez at minute two, but Tigres tied it with a goal from Walter Gaitán at minute sixty-nine and in overtime they turned it around thanks to a deflected shot from Jimmy Lozano that Paulo Serafín ordered to save .
A year later, also in the Interliga, Rayados and Tigres faced each other again, although this time they were not in the final. They went into the break with a goalless draw, but in the second half, shortly after the seventieth minute, Sindey Balderas scored the first of the game. Then came Walter Gaitán and with that rarely used forehand he sent the ball to save, in what would be his last goal wearing the Tigres jersey. The match ended 2-0 in favor of the auriazules.
The last time Tigres and Rayados met in the United States was in the 2010 Interliga. Rayados was living its best period. They arrived as league champions and Tigres was fighting not to be relegated. However, the North American grass seemed to get along well with Tigres, who with a goal from González Tahuilan at minute 52 were winning the game. Itamar Batista was able to finish the match, but failed. This was taken advantage of by Monterrey, who equalized at minute ninety with a goal from their then-captain José María Basanta. Rayados would be proclaimed champion of that tournament.
This would be the fourth time they would meet in the United States. Rayados has not been able to beat Tigres on North American soil. Would the 131 derby be the exception?
