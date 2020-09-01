The Ministry of Education proposes to change some of the rules for the All-Russian Olympiad for Schoolchildren (VSSH). IN the bill, which is presented for public comment, it is proposed that at the final stages of the Olympiad the same security measures will be applied as at the Unified State Examination (USE).

This will help to avoid “leakage” of assignments, participation in the Olympiad with someone else’s passports or under false names, and other violations. In addition, as experts note, in some regions they are already successfully using the structure involved in the Unified State Exam when holding school Olympiads.

What changes are proposed to be introduced into the procedure and rules for holding the HSE?

The document says that the executive authorities of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation that carry out state administration in the field of education will be involved in ensuring the holding of the regional stage of the All-Russian Olympiad for schoolchildren. Rosobrnadzor will be responsible for the tasks, transfer them to the regions and conduct the all-Russian stage. According to the Ministry of Education, this approach will allow the All-Russian Olympiad for schoolchildren to be held at a higher technological level.

Thus, Rosobrnadzor will be responsible for the development of tasks for the regional and final stages of the Olympiad and criteria for assessing completed tasks, establish the procedure for the development, use and storage of Olympiad tasks, determine the required number of points to participate in the final stage of the Olympiad, and ensure the final stage.

The Ministry of Education also proposes to approve the list of subjects of the Higher School of Education every year. The department has come up with an initiative to make it “floating”. At present, the list of subjects in which students can take part in the Olympiad is determined by the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of November 18, 2013. According to this document, 24 subjects are listed in the list.