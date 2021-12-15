Egypt will play Tunisia in the first semi-final, and Algeria will clash with Qatar in the other semi-final, in two heavy-caliber matches in search of an exceptional final for the Arab Championship.

The Egyptian team will play the first semi-final against Tunisia at 7 pm on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi time, at 974 stadium, while Algeria will play against Qatar in the second confrontation at 11 pm at Al Thumama Stadium.

Pharaohs game plan

The Egyptian national team has played 4 matches in the tournament so far, winning 3 against Lebanon, Sudan and Jordan, drawing one with Algeria, and has not changed the way it starts every time.

Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz relies on the method (4-2-3-1), with the participation of a duo in the midfield with defensive and offensive duties, and reliance on two wings in the middle of a playmaker to provide the only striker with the necessary support.

It is expected that Queiroz will continue to rely on striker Marwan Hamdi, player of Smouha of Alexandria, after he scored in Egypt’s victory over Jordan (3-1) in the quarter-finals of the tournament, despite the voices calling in Egypt for the participation of Mohamed Sharif, the Al-Ahly striker and top scorer of the league last season, in his place.

The coach of the Pharaohs intends to make some changes in the formation to develop the offensive side, which was not always at its best in all of Egypt’s matches in the championship in the first half, with the exception of facing Sudan, which ended with a clean five for the “Pharaohs”.

Reliance on Ahmed Sayed “Zizou”, the star of Zamalek, to participate as a right wing instead of Mustafa Fathi within Queiroz’s ideas to confront Tunisia, especially with the return of Mohamed Magdy “Afsha” to his position in the play industry after his absence from the start of the previous meeting due to the lack of physical readiness after injury.

Ahmed Hegazy, the heart of the Jeddah defence, will also return to support the Egyptian team’s back line, after he left the stadium of his team’s match against Algeria at the end of the group stage due to injury, to be lost by Queiroz in the quarter-final match against Jordan.

After the absence of a suspension in the face of the quarter-finals, Al-Ahly defender Akram Tawfiq returns to occupy the right-back position instead of Omar Kamal, who was forced to participate in this position against Jordan, while he appears in the Egyptian League as an attacking wing competing for the top scorer.

kirosh leaves

Queiroz always prefers to keep strong cards on the bench in order to make the difference when the Egyptian team needs it in the second half, or if the match moves to two additional periods.

Mohamed Sharif, the Al-Ahly striker and top scorer in the Egyptian League last season, is one of Queiroz’s most prominent cards, although the Portuguese always involves him in the center of the attacking wing instead of his original position as a striker.

Minutes after coming on as a substitute, Mohamed Sherif made the goal of Egypt’s victory over Jordan in extra time in the quarter-finals, before his team scored the third goal and won in the end (3-1).

The player who scored from Sharif’s pass against Jordan, Ahmed Refaat, is the second winning card for coach Queiroz, who revealed that he is one of the coaches who prefers to have strong weapons next to his technical seat outside the lines, and thinks about that when he puts the formation of the match.

Raised the record of one of the most beautiful goals of the tournament against Sudan in the group stage, and he performed a great performance, which made him enter the nominations to continue in the Egyptian team strongly even after the end of the Arab Cup, despite the strong competition in his position from Stuttgart player Omar Marmoush, and Mahmoud Trezeguet, Aston Villa player of England, Ramadan Sobhi, Egyptian Pyramids player.

The former Colombia coach hopes that things will go against Tunisia as he plans to appear in the Arab Cup final to search for his first title with the “Pharaohs”, after the Egyptian team missed the titles since winning the African Cup of Nations in 2010 for the seventh time in its history.