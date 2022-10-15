After 34 games played in Major League Soccer, the Playoffs in search of the champion, where New York City F.C. seeks to endorse his crown.
In the mls There are two conferences, the East Y Westthe first place of the two zones qualifies directly to the semifinals of Conferencein this case, Philadelphia Union Y Los Angeles F.C. from the Mexican Carlos candle, respectively, advanced. From second to seventh place qualify the Playoffs to a single party.
As in other leagues, keys are made between the best and worst placed, in this case, in the Western Conferencethe second place Austin F.C. will hit the seventh Royal Salt Lakethe third site FC Dallas will be measured to the sixth minnesota united and the fourth step, The Los Angeles Galaxyof the Aztecs Javier Hernandez, Efrain Alvarez Y Julian Araujoyou will look for your ticket before the Nashville SCfifth in the table, whoever wins this match will play against LAFC.
on the side of the Eastern Conferencethe second CF Montreal will play against the seventh orlando-citythe third rung and current monarch NYCFC will crash in front of the sixth Inter-Miamiplus the fourth New York Red Bulls will look for his ticket before the fifth F.C. Cincinnatifrom Mexican American Brandon Vazquezthe winner must face the Philadelphia Union.
As it is a single game, in the event of a tie during regular time, extra time will be held and if everything remains the same, a penalty shootout will be charged to define the winner.
These Playoffs will take place this Saturday 15, Sunday 16 and Monday 17 October, later the semifinals of Conference are agreed for Thursday 20 and Sunday 23 October, the grand finale of Conference will be on Sunday October 30 and the dispute over the MLS Cup It will end on Saturday, November 5.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#MLS #playoffs #work
Leave a Reply