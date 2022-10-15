Tomorrow the MLS Playoffs start, which were as follows. Los Angeles and Philadelphia, leaders in their zones, are already waiting in 4th. Cincinnati all to be the dark horse. #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/qu9NQRfpZh — Undervalued Football (@f_infravalorado) October 14, 2022

As in other leagues, keys are made between the best and worst placed, in this case, in the Western Conferencethe second place Austin F.C. will hit the seventh Royal Salt Lakethe third site FC Dallas will be measured to the sixth minnesota united and the fourth step, The Los Angeles Galaxyof the Aztecs Javier Hernandez, Efrain Alvarez Y Julian Araujoyou will look for your ticket before the Nashville SCfifth in the table, whoever wins this match will play against LAFC.

Playoff mode activated. Round One of the @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs kicks off at noon ET. pic.twitter.com/Aq0mVRup2F — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 15, 2022

As it is a single game, in the event of a tie during regular time, extra time will be held and if everything remains the same, a penalty shootout will be charged to define the winner.