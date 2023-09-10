18 years have passed since the premiere of one of the best series that Peruvian television released, we are talking about ‘Mystery’. A production that was an adaptation of Aldo Miyashiro’s work ‘A mystery, a passion’, which tells the story of Percy Ramón Rodríguez Marchand, a character known as ‘Misterio’, one of the leaders of the brava group of the University Sports Club .

When the series came to television, it caused a lot of expectation due to the plot it brought and, as the episodes passed, it did not disappoint. There were 40 episodes on the small screen in which the vast majority of the main actors were present. The film, released in 2005, shows us a mix of football, drama and romance. Therefore, in La República, we will show you what the most important characters in this series look like, among which Aldo Miyashiro, Pietro Sibille and Emilram Cossío stand out.

Who are the main actors in ‘Mystery’?

Some of those who played the characters in ‘Mystery’ are still in national productions and others have moved away from the screens and spotlights. However, they have all changed.

Pietro Sibille – ‘Mystery’

The Peruvian actor, known for his role in ‘Días de Santiago’ and ‘La gran sangre’, is still in the spotlight. He is participating in films and—especially—in theater productions. In 2022 he participated in the film ‘The Restoration’ as Raymond, while the last series he starred in on TV was ‘Llauca’.

Pietro Sibille also starred in ‘Asu Mare’ as the film’s taxi driver. Photo: Peru21

Aldo Miyashiro – ‘Caradura’

The well-known ‘Chino’ Miyashiro is an actor, playwright and television host. In recent years, he is remembered for hosting the program ‘La banda del Chino’, as well as for his film that was released in 2019, ‘Once machos’. Likewise, he has been a participant in different América Televisión series such as ‘Señores papis’, but today he is in everyone’s eyes after his role as Lito in the soap opera ‘Perdóname’ with Érika Villalobos became official.

Aldo Miyashiro will be the protagonist in the América Televisión series ‘Perdóname’. Photo: Willax Capture

Emilram Cossío – ‘El Nene’

Actor and theater teacher, Emilram Cossío also continues in national productions, especially in films and television series. His last appearances in films have been in ‘La foquita’, ’10 de la calle’ (2020), ‘Daddy YouTuber’ (2019) and ‘Once machos 2’ (2019). His performance in miniseries occurred in ‘Chapa tu combi’ (2019-2020), ‘Señores papis’ (2019) and ‘Ojitos hechiceros’ (2018-2019).

Emilram Cossío was present in the ‘Cachín’ film, ‘Asu mare 3: the friends’. Photo: YouTube

Nishme Sumar – Lucía

After the success of ‘Misterio’, the actress dedicated herself to theater as a director. Likewise, she has directed the play ‘My name is Rachel Corrie’, a one-woman show performed by Gisela Ponce de León. Despite having played an important role in the series released in 2005, she never appeared in another television production.

Nishme Sumar is currently dedicated to theatre. Photo: RPP

Haysen Percovich – Tyson

Remembered for his roles as Tyson in ‘Mystery’ and The Count in ‘La gran sangre’, Haysen Percovich currently teaches and directs some plays at the Escuela Nacional Superior de Artes Dramático (ENSAD). Likewise, the last film he made in Peruvian cinema was ‘La banda presidential’ in 2022, it was also part of the series ‘Señores papis’ in 2019.

Haysen Percovich was part of an American Hollywood film in 1989. Photo: Critical Status

Carlos Solano – Yutai

Peruvian actor who rose to fame after being part of the television production ‘Misterio’. Carlos Solano participated for four seasons of the famous series ‘This is life’. After that, the artist entered the series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, in which he remained for eight consecutive seasons and after more than five years he returned with the character that established him in fame, ‘El Juélix’. Carlos Solano is part of season 10 of ‘AFHS’.

Carlos Solano plays the guachimán of Las Nuevas Lomas. Photo: Composition LR

What happened to Aldo Miyashiro, ‘Caradura’ at the end of ‘Misterio’?

Aldo Miyashiro’s character was one of the most important in the series because, in addition to making people laugh, he was one of the calmest. ‘Caradura’, a lover of the Universitario de Deportes bar, decides to move away so he can study and start his business with ‘El Nene’, achieving success. At the end of the ‘Mystery’ series, he manages to conquer Lucia, Percy’s sister; However, one night when he decides to visit his brother-in-law (‘Misterio’), some guys mistake him for him and shoot him to death. While his body was bleeding on the floor, with tears in his eyes he said goodbye to everyone and the series recapitulated his best moments.

