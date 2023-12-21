The Peruvian government has published official rules for online gambling, in order to create a clear structure for the sector. Supreme Decree No. 005-2023 informs about the key principles of online gambling. The document also contains an online gaming licensing algorithm for different casinos, including Pin Up casino, which should bring significant income to the country for the development of tourism. Let's take a closer look at the financial effect of casino activities and what the objectives of the new law are.

Financial data on casino operations in Peru, including Pin Up Peru

The gaming industry has seen significant growth in the country, providing huge revenue to budgets at various levels. This sector generates income of about 1.6 billion dollars annually. According to the report of the General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machines of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, this benefit is generated by this type of entertainment:

– casinos and slot machines generate 54% of income,

– sports betting – 22%,

– lotteries – 6%,

– horse racing – 5%,

– illegal gambling – 13%.

According to representatives of the Peruvian gaming industry, annual income to the State budget amounts to 400 million soles. Of this amount, 310 million are transferred to municipalities and districts, as well as the Peruvian Sports Institute and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism. Gaming platforms, including Pin Up Peru, also have to pay a selective consumption tax.

How will the application of the new law modify the activities of Pin Up gaming and casino sites?

Supreme Decree 005-2023 empowers the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism to regulate and authorize online casinos, such as Pin-Up, and sports betting. This includes the registration of various digital products, such as technology platforms, live casino games, sports betting terminals and gaming service providers.

To ensure compliance, unregulated operators were given 1 month to apply for licenses and operate legally in Peru. The regulations will come into force on February 9, 2024. They will help the Peruvian State to collect some 162 million soles annually from the Pin Up casino and other gaming establishments to invest in the development of tourism, the improvement of the operation of tourist infrastructure and the promotion of sport. These rules will also help create a safe gaming environment.

Peru offers enormous potential and opportunities for online casinos and betting houses that are planning to enter the Latin American market or expand their operations, including Pin Up casino. However, it is a market that requires adaptation and innovation to satisfy the needs of Peruvian users. Operators that offer a differentiated and adapted product, as well as focusing on the country's legal framework, can stand out and stand out in a competitive environment.