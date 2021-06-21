Now that Stove Football is in all its splendor for the 2021 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX, many clubs are having problems signing players, thanks to different circumstances, remembering that everyone was financially affected by the crisis generated by the pandemic. of COVID-19, but also starting with the high price that the players handle, the termination clauses or because they have a contract with their respective teams and the latter do not plan to send their elements on loan if there is no money involved.
Due to this, the teams are analyzing players who have completed their contract, that is, who are free, without any ties to another club, in this way they do not have to pay the famous resignation clause to shorten the player’s contract, having to paying only the price of their services, which helps a lot in these times of portfolio trouble.
How do these free transfers work? This happens when a footballer has completed his commitment to a certain team, so he is a ‘free agent’, with the right to freely negotiate his contract with any other squad, which is a great opportunity for teams that do not have great purchasing power and need be greatly reinforced, as we have seen in the MX League with Braves, Mazatlan or Querétaro.
Added to this, there is a greater guarantee that they can see minutes in the season on a regular basis, apart from the most constant methodology is to poll them several months before the end of their contract, but with the knowledge that they will not extend their stay, with the Eagerness that later on he can listen to offers, without his last club being able to get into his future, leaving third parties behind, apart from the same FIFA It is allowed that if the contract is about to end in six months, the player can begin to negotiate freely elsewhere.
It is important to note that when the footballer and his last club break ties by not renewing his contract, the same player becomes the owner of his card, which is why they are attractive, because the new interested team should not pay a single peso to another institution .
However, as well as it has its good things, it can also have bad things, and if the player does not find accommodation in any squad, he can stay without seeing activity for a semester or even up to a full year, sometimes ending the athlete’s career. , who hardly ever wears the colors of a club again.
The clearest example in the MX League is happening with Raúl ‘Dedos’ López, because he finished his loan with Toluca, returning to Pachuca, but at the same time, his contract with the Tuzos came to an end without extending it, so he is a free agent, something that Chivas wants to take advantage of, which is having problems closing signings for the lack of money and not being able to pay for a definitive purchase, which happened to Erick Aguirre, Marcel ruiz Y Jaime Gomez.
