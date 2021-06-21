How do these free transfers work? This happens when a footballer has completed his commitment to a certain team, so he is a ‘free agent’, with the right to freely negotiate his contract with any other squad, which is a great opportunity for teams that do not have great purchasing power and need be greatly reinforced, as we have seen in the MX League with Braves, Mazatlan or Querétaro.

Mexican defender Héctor Moreno is a new soccer player for the Rayados del Monterrey. After being without a team for months, he signed with the regios as a free agent and reinforcement of the 2021 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX.#SoyRayado #UpTheMonterrey pic.twitter.com/XidZQn0b9o – Sports Zone MX (@ ZonaDeportesMX4) June 8, 2021

It is important to note that when the footballer and his last club break ties by not renewing his contract, the same player becomes the owner of his card, which is why they are attractive, because the new interested team should not pay a single peso to another institution .

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 20, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 18, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jun 16, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 14, 2021

Club América reports the return of full-back Miguel Layún as a reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament in Liga MX upon arrival as a free agent. Layún, 32, comes from Rayados del Monterrey, where he was his player for two and a half years. #TodoEsCulpaDeLayun #AlwaysEagles pic.twitter.com/7RsJynLrM5 – Sports Zone MX (@ ZonaDeportesMX4) June 5, 2021

The clearest example in the MX League is happening with Raúl ‘Dedos’ López, because he finished his loan with Toluca, returning to Pachuca, but at the same time, his contract with the Tuzos came to an end without extending it, so he is a free agent, something that Chivas wants to take advantage of, which is having problems closing signings for the lack of money and not being able to pay for a definitive purchase, which happened to Erick Aguirre, Marcel ruiz Y Jaime Gomez.