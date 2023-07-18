In the month of July, cycling always takes on a lot of importance, since for a few years one of the most important competitions of this sport has been held, the Tour de France.

In its current edition, this competition has a large number of mountain stages where cyclists try to stand out in time trial fractions.

The Tour de France is one of the most important competitions in this sport.

In this individual stage, the athletes seek to make good time in order to close the gap and be with the most outstanding athletes in the competition.

In this case, said tournament will only have one of these stages and it will take place in the sixteenth edition. This will have a distance of 22.4 kilometers and its trip will go through the towns of Passy and Combloux.

The time trial fraction will be held a day later, one day before the competition, taking a break so that the athletes can recover their energies.

The striking thing about this stage is that it will have an ascending part, which starts when you reach the location called Domancy, where there will be a second category port for cyclists to use the finish line.

It should be noted that there are several time trial variants in the most important competitions, such as:

The individual time trial. The uphill time trial.

But in this case, for the Tour de France, it is held in several stages. where cyclists try to stand out on a short distance route

