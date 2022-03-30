We are two days away from defining the groups for the next World Cup in Qatar, which will take place between November and December of this year. The vast majority of the teams that will play the tournament have already closed their ticket for the group stage draw that will take place in Doha this Friday.
In the absence of the playoffs of the different confederations, these are the countries that will participate in the World Cup: the host; Qatar. On behalf of the African Federation: Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon. From UEFA they are already inside the championship; Germany, Belgium, France, Croatia, Denmark, England, Switzerland, Serbia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain. On the part of the South American continent; Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. The Asian Federation will send to Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia, who will be joined by Canada.
The draw divides all countries into four different groups. Each pot will be made up of eight teams organized according to the FIFA ranking that will be published tomorrow. In the first group will be the seven best teams in the world and Qatar, as a luxury for being the host.
The other pots will be filled in the same way, placing in the second group the eight teams that go from 9th to 16th place in the FIFA ranking.
The Spanish team will be placed in pot one, which will allow them a priori not to face any of the big favorites to win the championship.
The die is cast, and on Friday, April 1, we will learn the future of one of the most interesting group stages in history. It is necessary to remember that teams such as Italy or Chile will have to watch the World Cup from their sofa.
