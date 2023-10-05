Advances in technology are important for humanity, as they help people communicate in a better way and with a speed that basically translates to a call being answered in seconds. Unfortunately, it is a double-edged sword, as there are people who steal numbers from lists that companies have in their metadata, all in order to scam somewhat careless people.

This leads us to the fact that recently a quite particular modus operandi has become fashionable, which is called “Ghost Calls”, in which the victim is dialed to simply not answer their response. This so that later they seem interested in answering and that they see the active number to try to contact. to hack your number and somehow steal its identity.

This leads to scams in the name of the person, including extortion by threatening the physical well-being of a person. familiarso it is always important to know what to do if you receive the call in question.

The first thing to do is pass the number to the blacklist and it is possible to block as soon as the call is hung up. It is also important to keep in mind if they are going to call on the day, either about a package that is going to arrive or something similar. It is vital not to return the call, that curiosity is not a main source for one to fall into the trap, and the area code must be verified clearly.

By following all this, ghost calls should not be a problem. And of course, it is important to share these tips with older adults, since they are unaware of these types of cell phone scams.

Via: T.D.

Editor’s note: These calls are becoming very fashionable, but the solution is simple as just blocking the number as soon as they do not answer our response to their call. It is also not so convenient to accept so-called credit cards.