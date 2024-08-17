Candidates are increasingly turning to generative AI — the kind used in chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini to generate conversational text snippets — to help them write their resumes, cover letters, and complete assessments.

According to a report by the British newspaper, the Financial Times, estimates from employers and recruitment officers who spoke to the newspaper, as well as multiple published surveys, indicate that the percentage reaches 50 percent of applicants.

The report quoted the CEO of Applied, a recruitment platform, Khati Sundaram, as saying:

A series of AI-powered apps has doubled the number of candidates for each job.

We are definitely seeing an increase in volume and a decrease in quality, which means it is difficult to sift through the questions.

The candidate can copy and paste any question in the application into ChatGPT, and then they can copy and paste it back into the application form!

In recent months, employers have been receiving more applications for each position because labor markets on both sides of the Atlantic have become weaker. Employers need to fill fewer open positions, and more people are looking for jobs after being laid off.

Longer-term trends, such as the rise of online job advertisements that make vacancies visible to a wider pool of potential candidates and make the application process easier, have already increased the number of applications.

What does the research say?

According to a survey of 2,500 UK workers by HR startup Beamery, around 46 percent of job seekers are using generative AI to search for and apply for jobs.

In a separate survey of 5,000 global job seekers by creative platform Canva, 45 percent used generative AI to build or improve their resume.

“We are seeing an increase in the use of AI,” said Andy Hayes, regional director of UK-based technology recruitment firm Harvey Nash. “Tag marks like American grammar gave an indication of whether candidates had used AI.”

Many recruiters are now faced with a flood of AI-generated resumes from candidates who have used the tools to refine their profile and add keywords. Some have added that the actual numbers may be higher, but these estimates are based on those that are clearly detected, usually because they have been cut and pasted without editing.

Transfer “without editing”

The British newspaper reported that Victoria McLean, CEO of the professional consulting firm CityCV, said:

Without proper editing, the language will be unclear and general, and hiring managers can spot this.

A resume should showcase a candidate’s personality, passion, and story, and that’s something AI simply can’t do.

According to several people with knowledge of their operations, many large employers have a zero-tolerance attitude toward the use of AI.

The Big Four accounting firms – Deloitte, EY, PwC and KPMG – have warned graduates against using AI in their applications.

A growing number of candidates are also using generative AI to cheat on hiring assessments.

Disadvantages of using the AI In writing CVs

Economic expert Yassin Ahmed told Sky News Arabia Economy that AI plays an important role in completing many tasks in a short time and quickly, “but some tasks may have an illusory role, such as writing a CV through artificial intelligence programs and applications such as ChatGPT, which may reduce the chances of the applicant being accepted for the job, because artificial intelligence lacks the human touch factor that is linked to the individual’s experiences and skills,” in his estimation.

He added that there are some weaknesses in using artificial intelligence to write an accurate and attractive CV, despite the advantages provided by various applications in terms of speed, design and hierarchy, including:

Relying entirely on AI-powered applications to write a CV may hinder an individual’s ability to independently express personal experiences and achievements.

Without careful personalization, AI-generated resumes can end up looking generic and lacking the personal touch that sets an individual apart and cohesively chronicles their experience in a way that aligns with the job they are applying for.

The authenticity of a resume may be questioned if employers believe the content is mostly generated by AI, which could impact the perceived integrity of the applicant.

AI suggestions may not always perfectly align with an individual’s unique style or area of ​​expertise, leading to inconsistencies in personal narratives.

Using AI tools to write resumes involves sharing personal and professional data with third-party platforms, raising concerns about data security and privacy.

Some AI programs and applications are not compatible with the Applicant Tracking System (ATS), which is used by recruiters and employers to select the best CVs, and from here the individual may lose his job opportunities.

He stressed that the individual himself is the one who can express his skills and abilities in the CV and not someone else, whether it is artificial intelligence or another person, because the CV is not just data, but rather it reflects the capabilities and experiences of the job applicant.

Advantages of using the AI In writing CVs

In addition, Ahmed Banafa, academic advisor at San Jose State University in California, stated in his interview with the Sky News Arabia Economy website that there are positives to using artificial intelligence to generate professional CVs, as follows:

Speed ​​of preparation: A professional CV can be generated in record time, saving a lot of time and effort for the job seeker.

Professional organization: These resumes often follow professional templates that ensure the information is well-organized and clear.

Customization of CVs: The CV can be tailored to each job individually, increasing the chances of getting an interview.

He stressed that it may be difficult for employers to distinguish a generated CV from a hand-written CV, especially if it is of high quality.

But at the same time, he agrees with what the economist said regarding a set of negatives, including: Lack of personality: The generated CV may lack the personal touch that distinguishes each candidate from the other.

He explained that an AI-generated CV can increase your chances of getting a job if used correctly. However, there are several factors that affect this:

Resume Quality: If the generated resume is of high quality and specialized, it can catch the attention of the employer.

Detecting the use of artificial intelligence: If it is discovered that the CV was generated entirely by artificial intelligence without any input from the applicant, this may lead to a decline in the chances of getting the job, as it may be viewed as dishonest or artificial.

Stage at which AI is used: AI can be used at different stages of the resume writing process, such as generating ideas or formulating sentences, but the candidate must manually review and edit the resume to ensure its accuracy and personality.

Job applied for: Generated resumes may be more useful for jobs that require technical skills or entry-level positions.

Tips for getting the best results

The academic advisor at San Jose State University in California has monitored a set of tips to get the best results: