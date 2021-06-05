Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Mohamed Siddiq, a psychiatrist, said that the suffering of many people recovering from the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) with bad dreams and nightmares is classified in the medical evidence as “panic disorder” associated with infection with corona, explaining that after recovery, some feel the approach, contraction in the heart muscles and suffocation. A permanent affliction with temporary death.

A friend of Al-Ittihad added that these symptoms are not only nightmares during sleep, but also during wakefulness with a feeling that they are going to die.

Therefore, they do a lot of tests for fear of being infected with something after recovery.

The psychiatrist indicated that he calls it “post covid” and that to get rid of this condition, a drug treatment must first be taken to calm panic attacks that occur inside the brain with “false alarm”, in addition to psychological treatment and behavioral sessions that reach about 8 sessions.