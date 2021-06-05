In order to be able to supply the world with corona vaccine, the EU is now in favor of compulsory licenses. She does not want a patent repeal, as brought into play by the USA.

Brussels – The European Union * advocates compulsory licenses for better supply of poorer countries with corona vaccines. This emerges from the official proposal for talks in the World Trade Organization, which the EU Commission published on Friday. However, it is opposed to the temporary suspension of patents, which the US had brought up for discussion.

The difference: With a compulsory license, the owner of a patent is forced by governments to have certain other companies manufacture his protected product for money. If patents are canceled, anyone can start production free of charge.

Distribute corona vaccine worldwide: Positioning the EU on the patent question

From the EU’s point of view, the best means are voluntary licenses, i.e. an amicable agreement between the owner of a patent and other manufacturers. Only if this is not sufficient should the option of compulsory licenses be used to enable exports to countries without sufficient vaccine factories of their own.

The positioning on the patent question is part of an EU proposal for a fairer distribution of corona vaccines worldwide. The other two elements: the greatest possible removal of export restrictions and the development of production capacities in poorer countries.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen * again emphasized that the EU has shown solidarity since the beginning of the pandemic. "The European Union has allowed the export of about half of the total amount produced in Europe." Now it is a matter of accelerating global distribution. "I am looking forward to discussing this with the leaders of the G7 next week in order to achieve this goal," said von der Leyen. Within the framework of the WTO, the debate should start in July and, from the EU's perspective, be completed by November. (dpa)