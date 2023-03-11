When the astronauts are International Space Station (ISS), they must continue with their activities in a similar way as on Earth, however, in a totally different environment due to the lack of gravity.

Well, taking care of personal hygiene, going to the bathroom, eating, drinking and staying healthy becomes a difficult task due to the lack of gravity.

It is because of that Tatiana Lopez Miranda, aerospace civil engineering student at the University of Concepción and analog astronaut for the ASCLIPIOS II missione has dedicated itself to answering questions about space through TikTok.

One of these doubts that the young woman resolved through her account TikTok (@astro_sunshines) It was how astronauts write with ballpoint pens or markers that use liquid ink.

Tatiana commented that on Earth these writing utensils work thanks to gravity. However, in space a pen called “fisher space pen”.

This is a pen that employs pressurized ink cartridges that allow the user to write in zero gravity conditions, underwater, on wet paper, and at any angle or weather condition.

As explained by the analog astronaut, Tatiana López, this pen was developed a few decades ago by the Fisher Space Pen Company whose intention was to create a pencil that could write “weightlessly.”