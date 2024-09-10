Apple CEO Tim Cook said the latest model is the first of its smartphones designed from the ground up for artificial intelligence and its “leading capabilities,” as attendees gathered at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s Cupertino campus for the annual product launch event.

The iPhone 16, which will go on sale on September 20 with pre-orders starting next Friday, comes as the tech giant moves to establish itself as an AI player and revive flagging iPhone sales with new generative AI features in its latest operating system iOS18, although analysts agreed that the launch lacked any major surprises, according to a report by the British newspaper Financial Times, which Sky News Arabia Economy has reviewed.

Wall Street analysts expect iPhone sales to surge next year thanks to new Apple Intelligence features, which include improved Siri voice assistant, photo editing features, writing assistance tools, and free access to ChatGPT through a partnership with OpenAI.

Monday’s event provided more clarity on the timing of these launches, which will begin weeks after the first iPhone 16s go on sale.

Apple Intelligence

The company announced that some key elements of its Apple Intelligence offering will launch in US English next month, and will roll out in local English in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa in December. Chinese, Japanese, French and Spanish will also be added next year.

These apps include improved Siri, writing assistance tools, email summaries and notifications. Together, they represent the first wave of AI applications that Apple hopes will transform consumer devices. Apple Intelligence will also be available on iPad and MacBook.

An app that will allow access to OpenAI’s ChatGPT on iPhones is expected to arrive by the end of the year, slightly later than the first batch of productivity-boosting apps scheduled to launch in October.

Apple’s courtship of Microsoft-backed OpenAI — including a potential direct investment on the horizon alongside Nvidia, which would value the AI ​​startup at more than $100 billion — came to light earlier this year when investors began expressing concerns that Apple might be falling behind its rivals.

New phones

The iPhone 16 will be available in four models: Pro, Pro Max, Plus, and a base model.

The Pro and Pro Max feature a larger display and a more advanced camera.

The base model will be priced at $799, the Pro at $999, and the larger Pro Max at $1,199.

The iPhone 16 features the new A18 chip, which will improve performance to handle the demands of running AI models natively on the device.

The Financial Times reported on Saturday that the chip is built on Arm’s next-generation V9 architecture.

The chip showed Apple was moving “two generations ahead,” said Sripalan Santhanam, vice president of the company’s silicon engineering group, with the A18 being “up to 30 percent faster” than the processors in the iPhone 15, and even challenging “high-end desktop computers.”

He added that the improved version of the A18 chip in the Pro models of the iPhone 16 will be “the fastest CPU in any smartphone.”

New Releases

Apple also said the Apple Watch Series 10 will be available starting September 20. The company said the Series 10 will feature a larger display, a thinner design, faster battery charging, and a new S10 chip for machine learning. It will also come with a new feature to detect sleep apnea.

Apple also markets the AirPods Pro 2 as a product with “incredible health capabilities,” including three health-focused features.

Hearing protection, which is turned on by default via listening modes, will be available to all users. And since 80 percent of adults in the United States haven’t had a hearing test in the past five years, according to Apple, the company is introducing a clinically validated hearing test with AirPods Pro and iPhone that takes just five minutes to complete, the company says.

AirPods Pro will also feature a clinical-grade, non-prescription hearing aid. The company said that after users undergo a hearing test, AirPods Pro can easily transform into a personalized hearing aid. The resulting “hearing profile” will automatically apply to music, movies, and phone calls across all of a user’s devices.

Apple said these features will soon be approved by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory bodies.

Apple standards

For his part, the Managing Director of IDT Consulting and Technology Systems, financial markets expert, Mohammed Saeed, told the Sky News Arabia Economy website:

When we talk about Apple products, they are always associated with high quality and continuous excellence. These standards have enabled the company to dominate the market and maintain its leading position, especially thanks to devices such as the iPhone.

Every new product Apple launches enhances its position and attracts new customers, while its existing customers remain loyal because of the high standard they cannot do without.

“What also distinguishes Apple is its continuous development of its products in response to the needs of its users. This approach not only enhances its relationship with customers, but also contributes directly to improving its financial performance and increasing its market value.”

Continuous innovation in its products – which was evident in its recent conference that witnessed the announcement of its new phones – ensures a flow of profits, and users are anticipating what the company will offer in the field of artificial intelligence.

Saeed pointed out that the new products are in line with developments in artificial intelligence, not only in terms of development, but also in terms of innovation, stressing that artificial intelligence will enhance the efficiency of these products and increase the level of cybersecurity, providing greater protection for privacy. It is expected that Apple’s new technologies will help users meet their needs before they even ask for them.

The Managing Director of IDT Consulting and Technology Systems concluded his speech by saying: Despite these ambitions, Apple faces several major challenges, as follows:

Its late entry into the field of artificial intelligence compared to companies such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft

Intense competition and huge investments required to catch up with competitors.

There are also legal challenges related to some AI practices that require legal rewriting.

And let’s not forget the ethical challenges, as AI may be misused in irresponsible ways.

Finally, innovation in this area requires huge investments in research and development to ensure the success of Apple’s entry into the AI ​​market.

Continuous innovation

In this regard, Dr. Ahmed Banafa, academic advisor at San Jose State University in California, said in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that there are major factors that affect Apple’s market value through product renewal, including:

Every new Apple product – like the recent ones announced – brings improved features that appeal to consumers, boosting its sales and supporting its market share.

A loyal customer base that has been waiting for updates and new products contributes to stable demand and higher revenues.

Thanks to regular updates and continuous innovation, Apple maintains its reputation as a luxury and leading brand, which enhances the company’s market value.

He added: Artificial intelligence represents a huge opportunity for Apple’s business growth in the future, and it can provide a strong boost in several ways, as follows:

Apple uses artificial intelligence to improve the user experience across its products, such as Siri, Face ID, and enhancing photos in the iPhone using artificial intelligence technologies.

AI can enable Apple to deliver a personalized user experience by analyzing user data to provide personalized suggestions and services, enhancing loyalty and increasing engagement with the Apple ecosystem.

The use of AI in devices like the Apple Watch to accurately analyze health and fitness data and provide improved medical or fitness recommendations could support the growth of this segment of the company.

AI-powered programming tools can make app development smarter and more efficient, attracting more developers and increasing the power of the app store.

But at the same time, it highlights a set of the most prominent challenges facing the company in the field of artificial intelligence, including those related to protecting privacy, as the use of artificial intelligence may require processing large data, and Apple emphasizes protecting privacy. Therefore, the balance between the use of artificial intelligence and privacy may be a challenge.

Intense competition is also one of the most prominent challenges, as other companies such as Google and Microsoft are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, which increases the challenges facing Apple in providing competitive products based on artificial intelligence. Costs and technology are also among the challenges, as developing AI technologies requires large investments in research and development, and this may affect profit margins if the technology is not used effectively.

Added to this are the challenges of “regulatory compliance,” as data protection and privacy legislation, particularly in Europe, may limit Apple’s ability to use and analyze data for AI purposes.

Apple shares were flat at the close of trading on Monday. The company’s market value has risen 12.17 percent since the beginning of the year, according to data from companiesmarketcap.

Company shares

In a related context, Asim Jalal, a management science and information technology consultant at G&K, spoke about the potential impact of new products on the company’s shares and market value, explaining in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that “stocks in general depend on several key indicators such as sales, market share, and the company’s large cash reserves, which give it the ability to invest in the future. These indicators play a vital role in determining the strength of the stock, and may lead to an increase in its price if there is an expected or actual jump in profits. However, despite these indicators, investor sentiment remains the most influential factor in daily stock price fluctuations.”

“Investor sentiment is divided into two main types: bull and bear sentiment. Bull sentiment reflects optimism and confidence in rising prices, while bear sentiment represents fear and pessimism, which leads to selling shares and falling prices. These sentiments are affected by the launch of new products or the announcement of financial results,” Jalal added, stressing that new products indicate the company’s creativity and ability to execute, while financial results highlight the company’s true financial performance.

Regarding the role of artificial intelligence in Apple products, Jalal said:

“Apple is lagging behind in AI compared to companies like Google and Microsoft.”

The first challenge facing Apple is the need to accelerate its pace in this area.

The second challenge is to develop its own artificial intelligence system that competes with adults and achieves greater independence.

For now, Apple still relies on technologies like ChatGPT as the centerpiece of the AI ​​used.

Jalal concluded his statement by saying: “The future will witness an increase in the use of artificial intelligence by Apple and Google, which will contribute to determining the winner based on factors such as ease of use, practical benefit, security, and cost. This ongoing race between companies will determine the future of technology in the world.”