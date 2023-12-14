Christmas is already in the streets of the entire Region of Murcia. There is no shortage of lights, the tree and of course people enjoying the streets decorated in a special way. Some carry their bags full of gifts, others have not yet made their purchases. There are also those who wear sweaters or those who keep warm with a scarf and hat. The illusion does not remain only in children and transcends adults. The festive period has begun in many parts of the Community and especially in the capital.

The time has come for gifts, nougat, and many family meals or dinners. However, when you go out into the streets, there is a diversity of opinions about these important dates. What do Murcians think about Christmas? What do they usually eat? And what has been the worst gift you have been given? Some residents of the city of Murcia answer these questions for THE TRUTH.

A large part of Murcia people enjoy their friends and, especially, their family. However, there are those who are not very happy with these dates and long for those loved ones who are no longer with them. There are also those who meet with loved ones who live abroad and have not seen them for a long time. And on the other hand, there are those who prefer to party to have fun.

As for meals, seafood, ham and roe with mojama are not lacking in many homes. In addition to turkey or stew on Christmas Day, which for many is already a tradition and for others it becomes a novelty. Although there are those who opt for new ideas such as a salad without tuna or something more classic like manchego gazpacho.

And the presents? Christmas softens hearts and for many it is difficult to point out a detail that they did not like. However, socks reach the podium among those least desired gifts, along with pajamas or household products, such as household items, which are also not liked by those who receive them. Without forgetting those Three Wise Men, who sometimes have not brought what was requested in the letter. And although it seems that Christmas brings back the magic, for some it is not like that, there are those who clarify that there are many gifts that they did not like.

In general, Murcians enjoy these moments with family and friends, meeting people they haven't seen in a long time and eating marzipan or seafood salad. And although for some, these dates are a bittersweet moment, this time of year remains present in most Murcia homes with enthusiasm and makes us believe that at Christmas anything is possible.