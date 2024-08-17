Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/17/2024 – 9:04

The increase in cases of the disease and the arrival of the virus in Europe have fueled debate about how to prevent its spread across international borders. But what vaccines are currently available? Have vaccines already been developed against mpox? The simple answer is yes.

In 2022, the European Union (EU), the United States, Canada, and other countries approved the use of the MVA-BN vaccine during the first global health emergency declared to contain the spread of the disease.

The long answer, however, is a little more complex.

What are mpox vaccines?

Vaccines to protect against mpox infections already exist, but none of the available immunizers act specifically against the virus that causes the disease.

The pox virus belongs to a genus called Orthopoxvirus, which are complex DNA viruses that include smallpox, cowpox, and vaccinia viruses.

These viruses share many genetic similarities that allow vaccines developed against other viruses to also be applied to protect against mpox infections.

How do mpox vaccines work?

These vaccines are based on a phenomenon called cross-reactivity, which occurs when different antigens – such as different species of viruses – appear similar to our immune system.

Imagine the following situation: since viruses of the Orthopoxvirus genus have similar structures, when a person is infected by the smallpox virus, for example, the antibodies that their cells will produce will also be able to protect them against a smallpox infection.

Cross-reactivity between antibodies of the Orthopoxvirus genus means that a vaccine developed against smallpox can also work against, for example, mpox.

So if a person is vaccinated against smallpox, they will not be infected with mpox?

The current answer to this question seems to be that there are no guarantees.

Smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980 after a decades-long global effort of mass vaccination.

After the 1980s, mass immunization against the disease was stopped, which some scientists believe may have increased people’s susceptibility to other forms of Orthopoxvirus, including the mpox virus.

People born after the end of the universal smallpox vaccination program have lower levels of antibodies against the smallpox virus. This explains why men aged 18 to 44 accounted for the majority of cases in the previous global outbreak of the disease between 2022 and 2023.

However, just because a person has previously been vaccinated against smallpox does not mean that they are completely protected from smallpox infection.

Studies suggest that the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective in preventing smallpox infections. Vaccinated people also appear to suffer milder cases of the disease.

What vaccines currently exist?

As of August 2024, there is only one vaccine approved for use against mpox in the EU and European Economic Area countries, as well as the UK, US, Switzerland and Canada.

This is the MVA-BN vaccine (Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic). This vaccine consists of a weakened strain of one of the viruses of the Orthopoxvirus genus, to which mpox belongs.

The Modified Vaccinia Ankara vaccine was developed in Germany between the 1950s and 1960s and was initially used to protect against smallpox infections. Its current form, MVA-BN, was developed by the Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic and has been in production since 2010. The vaccine is administered in two doses 28 days apart.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists two other vaccines approved by different regulatory agencies.

In the 2022 outbreak, Japan approved the LC16 smallpox vaccine and Russia licensed OrthopoxVac, which would also be against mpox and other Orthopoxviruses.

In the United States and Australia, the ACAM2000 vaccine, which contains live vaccinia virus, is recommended for people at risk of exposure to Orthopoxvirus infections.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved in 2022 the import and use of the MVA-BN vaccine, known as Jynneos or Imvanex, produced by Bavarian Nordic. Since then, around 47,000 doses have been received and more than 29,000 have been administered, according to the Ministry of Health.

After the WHO declared that mpox is once again a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health announced that it is already negotiating the purchase of more doses of the vaccine. The ministry wants to acquire 25,000 doses through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Are there vaccines being developed?

Yes. One example is the mRNA vaccine BNT166, specifically targeting MPOX virus antigens, which is currently under clinical evaluation.

mRNA vaccines have become widely recognized in vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the WHO does not recommend a mass vaccination program against mpox. The organization suggests that only people who are at risk of exposure to the disease, or who have had contact with the virus, should be considered for vaccination.