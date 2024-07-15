Matthew Campen, a toxicologist at the University of New Mexico, was not surprised when his team found microplastics in human testicles. The particles have already been found in human breast milk, lungs and blood. Campen said he expects to find them in all parts of the body.

The particles are easy to ingest or inhale. Scientists are not sure how this affects health, but A study found that patients with inflammatory bowel disease had more microplastics in their stool than healthy peopleAnother study found that people with microplastics in their blood vessels were at higher risk for heart complications.

We can’t control many of the microplastics we’re exposed to — materials used in tires, food manufacturing, paints and many other products can create plastic particles. But there are steps you can take to minimize exposure, experts say.

“You can reduce your levels,” said Tracey Woodruff, who studies how chemicals affect health at the University of California, San Francisco.

Microplastics are produced when plastic items break down. A study of 16 types of protein found that highly processed products, such as chicken nuggets, contained the most microplastics by weight. Researchers said this could be because highly processed foods have more contact with plastic food production equipment.

“The less processed, the less plastic,” said Christy Tyler, a professor of environmental sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

While plastic containers extend shelf life and limit contamination, they can leach microplastics into food. More research is needed to know if washing food helps. But Woodruff has replaced her plastic containers with glass ones.

Heat, including from dishwashers and microwaves, can cause plastic to break down. In a 2020 study, researchers prepared baby formula in bottles made from polypropylene and found that they released microplastics when heated. They recommended preparing the formula in a glass container, letting it cool, and transferring it to a bottle.

Plastic is often used to make clothing, bedding and furniture. Synthetic fabrics such as polyester and nylon can wear down, causing them to shed microplastic fibres. Scientists have found that frequent vacuuming can reduce microplastic levels in household dust. Experts also said that washing clothes less often, washing full loads and air drying could minimise plastic shedding.