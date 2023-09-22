KIBBUTZ HATZERIM, Israel — As Ana Lavi approached the gates of her village in southern Israel one July night, men appeared on the road, surrounded her car and blocked her path.

The men had gathered half to celebrate and half to take revenge. Hours earlier, Israel’s ultranationalist and religiously conservative ruling coalition had approved the first part of its deeply controversial effort to weaken the Supreme Court.

To commemorate the moment, his supporters rushed to what they considered a symbol of the Israeli opposition: the village of Lavi, Kibbutz Hatzerim, one of the collective farms long associated with the country’s secular and left-leaning elite. .

Lavi called for help. The kibbutz security guard quickly arrived with other residents. A fight ensued and the guard pulled out his gun. Lavi jumped out of his car. “What have we come to?” she shouted, in a scene captured on video.

Then the gun fired.

The trigger for the altercation was a law that the far-right government approved in July that limited judicial power. A constitutional crisis could ensue if the Supreme Court, which is considering an appeal, overturns it. A decision is expected in January.

Israelis say the ruling could determine the extent to which politicians will be subject to oversight.

The judicial crisis has become a stand-in for a broader battle among Israelis over the future of their country and what it means to be both a Jewish state and a democratic one.

At the formation of the State in 1948, the founders declared that the Country would be a refuge for Jews that would respect the rights of all its citizens, regardless of their religion or race. But they did not write a formal constitution and never fully clarified the role of Judaism in public life, how much autonomy Israel’s ultra-Orthodox minority should have or the place of its Arab minority, which initially lived under martial law.

Decades later, these ambiguities have become existential challenges. The size and influence of the ultra-Orthodox population, 14 percent of the country’s roughly 7 million Jews, is growing, baffling secular Israelis who make up 45 percent. And the Arab minority, which makes up a fifth of the Israeli population, is playing a greater social, economic and political role, upsetting ultranationalists.

Historically, coalitions between rival factions helped reduce tensions, while the Supreme Court acted as a guarantor of minority rights.

Now, social changes have pushed the balance of power toward far-right groups. And in December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed the most right-wing coalition in Israel’s history.

Grievances have come to the surface, bringing to the fore deep divisions, not only between the religious and the secular, but also between ethnic groups and social classes. Those on each side fear that opponents seek to destroy their Israel: its way of life, its understanding of the Country’s past and its vision of its future.

Commentators and politicians have warned of an imminent civil war. Tensions are evident in weekly protests of hundreds of thousands of people and smaller clashes, even as some Israelis try to find common ground.

The shooting outside the Lavi kibbutz, which made national headlines, caused no casualties: the security guard fired into the air. But he highlighted the febrile nature of the current moment in Israel.

“Israelis against Israelis,” Lavi said. “It is awful”.

Emotions have been fueled by deep differences over the role of religion in society and what it means to live a contemporary Jewish life.

After dropping his daughters off at school one morning in May, Avishai Mendel, an ultra-Orthodox entrepreneur, was surrounded by secular Israelis protesting outside the home of a Cabinet minister. Mendel’s black hat, long beard and side curls had caught her attention: they marked him as a member of the ultra-Orthodox community, many of whom study religious law rather than serve in the military like most other Israeli Jews. “We get judged all the time by our appearance,” Mendel said.

“You’re not going to the Army,” one attacker shouted, in an exchange that attracted national media attention. “If everyone was like you, there would be no Army,” shouted another.

Mendel, 42 years old (who did serve in the Army), responded: “What did I do to them?”

Many secular Israelis fear a coming theocracy. A rapidly growing minority, the Haredim, as the ultra-Orthodox are known in Hebrew, are perceived to be reshaping Israeli society while doing little to protect it, through military service, or pay for it, through taxes. The employment rate for Haredi men is only 56 percent because many of them study religious law instead of working.

Mendel defends exemptions from mandatory military service for those who study the Torah, which he says sustained Jewish identity during 2,000 years of exile.

class clash

Class, not religion, was the main driver of the July episode outside Kibbutz Hatzerim, where Lavi lives.

Hatzerim, a gated community of small houses and manicured gardens surrounded by a rocky desert, is one of hundreds of collective farms founded before the formation of Israel in 1948.

For the kibbutzniks, their project was heroic and strengthened the Jewish presence in hostile areas. But in surrounding towns, closed kibbutzim often became symbols of inaccessible privilege.

The judicial crisis has awakened latent tensions between residents of working-class towns — which typically lean right — and those of wealthy suburbs and kibbutzim, who tend to vote for center-left parties.

The kibbutz sits next to less celebrated cities such as Beersheba and Dimona, whose residents have historically lived in dust-covered apartments.

Inequalities between groups have decreased significantly over time, through intermarriage and social changes. But for parts of the Israeli right, the old elites—embodied, they say, in the kibbutzniks—still retain too much power.

Ranin Boulos, an Israeli Arab, lasted only a few minutes at a mass protest in August in Tel Aviv. After thousands of protesters began singing the Israeli national anthem, a song about Jewish identity, Boulos quietly left the crowd, alienated and confused.

At the time, Boulos felt the protest movement was “a really internal Jewish issue,” he said. “This democracy that they ask for, they don’t ask for it for me.”

When Boulos, 38, later described that sentiment on social media, she was criticized by Jewish Opposition figures.

“You are part of a minority, the anthem is decided by the majority,” said Ben Caspit, a Jewish Israeli columnist. Respect the anthem, he added, just as “the Jews did during all those years in exile.”

“Only I’m not in exile,” responded Boulos, a television host who works alongside Israeli Jewish journalists and lives in a rare village shared by both Jews and Arabs. “I’m at home,” she added.

This is the dilemma facing Israel’s Arab minority. Palestinian citizens of Israel, as many Israeli Arabs like Boulos prefer to be known, have long experienced abandonment.

And yet they have been largely left out of the broader nationality debate.

Michael Swisa, a couples therapist, and Professor Gal Ifergane, a neurologist, have almost nothing in common.

Swisa, 47, supports judicial reform. Ifergane, 55, protests against it. “We disagree on everything,” Ifergane said.

When Swisa approached Ifergane at a recent protest, the stage was set for another confrontation.

But this time it was different: Swisa had come to dialogue, not to argue.

Fifteen minutes later, both men emerged from a surprisingly good-humored exchange with a better understanding of the other and a promise to continue the conversation.

Days later, they talked more on the phone. They became friends on Facebook. They met in person at Ifergane’s home, inviting friends from both sides of the debate, in a kind of political room.

That kind of exchange shows why some Israelis still hold out hope for national reconciliation.

By: PATRICK KINGSLEY