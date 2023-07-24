The Saudi Arabian League is growing by leaps and bounds: after the arrival of the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr, many figures landed in the same country to play that tournament, encouraged by economic power, such as Karim Benzemá, N’Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Alex Telles, Kalidou Koulibaly, Édouard Mendy, Rúben Neves, Seko Fofana, Sergej Milinković-Savić, Marcelo Brozovic and Jota , among others.
The DirecTV company bought the television rights of Saudi Arabia soccer in January 2023, after the arrival of CR7, to show the matches through its sports network DSports in all its operations in Spanish-speaking South America. The operator transmits two matches per day, with that of Al Nassr included as a requirement, but given the recent arrival of so many figures, it is likely that this will be extended.
How to watch the Saudi League in Argentina?
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports.
Live streaming: DGO
How to watch the Saudi League in Mexico?
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
How to watch the Saudi League in Colombia?
TV channels: DIRECTV Sports, Claro Sports
Live streaming: DGO
How to watch the Saudi League in Spain?
In Spain, at present, it is impossible to watch the Saudi Professional League on TV. None of the largest television networks in the country, such as Movistar or DAZN, have the rights to broadcast the tournament.
How can you watch the Saudi League in streaming?
The official broadcast of all the matches for the local country is in charge of the chain called SSC (Saudi Sports Company), which has a streaming service to watch the matches.
