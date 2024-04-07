When permanent resident status is acquired, that is, a green card is granted to stay and work legally in the United States, a series of obligations are also acquired. One of the most important is know the expiration dates of this document; Otherwise, the person could lose their status as a resident. and be expelled from the North American country. How to know this information?

The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) points out that The green card constitutes a valid identification document which verifies that the person meets the requirements to live and work in the United States. In this sense, it is important that the card is always updated, otherwise problems could arise such as difficulties traveling or verifying that you have authorization to be in the territory.

Although some permanent resident cards do not have an expiration date, most of them are only valid for ten years. In turn, if you were granted conditional permanent resident status, then the document will only be valid for two years.

People should be aware of expiration dates. Those who have permanent resident status must renew their green card if it has already expired or will expire within the next six months. This is in the event that it has been granted for ten years.

If you have a green card as a conditional resident, after two years of validity, 90 days before your card expiresyou must send your application so that, if you meet the requirements, you will be given a new one, this time valid for ten years.

Finally, If your card does not show any expiration date, that means it is a very old versionwhich is no longer valid, so you need to submit a request to update it as soon as possible.

Consider that If you do not carry out the procedure in a timely manner, you run the risk of having your status cancelled. and therefore, your green card is no longer valid.

Usicis is the office in charge of issuing the green card. Photo:Pix4free Share

What happens if you lose your green card?

If you lose your green card, or it has been stolen or damaged, you must request a replacement immediately. Likewise, if you need to make any type of change to the information that appears on your green card. In turn, people who acquire a permanent resident card before turning 14 must replace it as soon as they reach that age.

In any of the above cases, you must submit Form I-90, or Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card, which is found on the Uscis website.