At the request of EL PAÍS, and through a quick search by Google, the SEO of rusticae reveals that searches for Boutique hotel They have grown by 23% compared to 2022. “People are looking more and more for this type of accommodation,” endorses Isabel Llorens, a member of this club of boutique hotels that is a reference in Spain, with a presence in Europe and Latin America. But what exactly is a hotel? store? There are no objective criteria to define it, since the denomination is not official nor is it included in any type of regulation or regulation. “It’s a label, a commercial adjective that the owner uses to evoke personalization and glamour,” says Ramón Estalella, general secretary of CEHAT (Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation).

There is no legal definition, okay, but there is a series of characteristics in which all the experts agree and that a client should expect: hotels store They are small, “with no more than 40 rooms”, according to Llorens, and they are very well decorated. “They usually have a distinctive design and style, either through pieces of art or a themed decoration”, according to the Marbella establishment. The Oasis by Don Carlos. As a general rule, its location is exceptional and forms part of its singularity. “The owners become hosts, true ambassadors and guides of their area,” Llorens points out. He Hotel Nabia It is, in his opinion, a good example. It also has a complementary offer, read spa, treatments, therapies or area wellnesss, and with a distinctive gastronomy. “Some honest stoves”, he calls them.

In 1984, Ian Schrager, founder of the mythical Studio 54, opened in New York what is considered the first hotel store of the world: Morgans, a place with personality, unconventional, quirky, even, a free verse among the huge and more impersonal guest department stores that prevailed in its surroundings. If the birth of the concept was urban —Llorens continues to associate it, to this day, with the city—, the countryside has also been filled with this type of establishment. If the list of 10 best hotels store of Tripadvisor is asphaltthe searcher country club identifies 235 in towns and natural environments.

Hotel Nabia, in Avila.

For Llorens, personalization is key to deserving the surname store. “I think it is a question of distances; if you walk into a hotel whose reception looks like a hotel, I wouldn’t call it store”, he defends. “Guests should feel cared for individually and enjoy a highly personalized service through experiences designed to be unique,” they agree at The Oasis by Don Carlos. Private check-in and check-out, welcome, exclusive services, relaxation, comfort… “A building, by itself, does not mark this type of accommodation. It is the decoration, the atmosphere, how involved the teams are”, continues Llorens, taking the conversation to the field of intangibles. “Of course there are objective elements, such as breakfast, which has to be 10, the bed or the weight of the towels. But, in addition to that, it must be a special place that connects with each guest and takes care of the communication with him from before the stay ”, he reflects. These accommodations have very high rates of loyal repeat customers.

Estalella sees the phenomenon as an attempt by the big brands to segment the public and independent hotels to differentiate themselves. They are usually four or five star establishments (stars are a regulated categorization) and medium-high price, although not always, according to nuances. “Many of them are not expensive,” he insists. Yes warning of the risk of abusing the concept storeas well as unofficial surnames such as luxury —”What is luxury, a lot of marble and design or wonderful natural views? Everyone has their own concept”— or rural. Estalella assures that the opinion pages and customer comments are what define hotels: “It is the transparency that the internet offers. if you introduce yourself as boutiqueHey, you’re not, the critics will take care of taking you out of the market.

