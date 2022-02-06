A leak It can be a problem that can cause you large expenses on your monthly bill, because sometimes it is not easy to identify them until you have to pay, but do not worry, we will explain it here how to know if there is a water leak in your house.

Follow these tips about the home to learn how to detect water leaks in your home, with which you can save a lot of money and avoid damage that humidity could cause in the property.

Water leaks can occur in different areas of the house, mainly the bathroom and the kitchenwhich is where there are usually water faucets and pipes, although the damage can spread to other areas of your home.

To make sure there is no leaks in your bathroomcheck that each of the faucets closes correctly, including the main faucet for the water flow, the sink, the shower and the toilet.

place dry gauzes on the closed faucets; if they get wet, it means that the key has a water leak, so it will have to be repaired. Apply the same procedure with the kitchen pipes.

When it comes to kitchen leaks, they often come from the pipe inside the kitchen wall. To detect the leak, put your ear to the wall to listen if the water runs through it.

If you notice that you water bill increases inexplicably, try to close all the keys of your house. If the water meter continues to tick, it means there is a leak and it may be invisible, so contact a plumber.

you must also inspect dripping faucets of your home, even though there are apparently no leaks. Place containers under each faucet in bathrooms and kitchens, wait an hour or two and check if there is water. If so, the keys will need to be tightened or even changed.

Another clue to detect water leaks is observe leaks, discolored or damp areas on the walls of your home, which can even cause the paint to peel off. Observe carefully the corners of your house for a few days; if the discolored areas grow, there could be a hidden water leak.

If you have confirmed or suspect that there is a water leak in your house, you will be able to solve the problem depending on where the leak is and how much damage it has caused, but the best option will always be to contact a trusted plumber, because nobody better than a professional to eliminate water leaks.