After the Christmas bonus and the savings bank, another of the economic labor presentations most anticipated by workers in Mexico are the utilitieswhich derive from the profits generated by the company or employer during the last fiscal year.

If you work for a company, most likely they already gave you your profits (PTU) or you will receive them these days, well Moral persons (companies) have until May 30 to deposit said amount to its collaborators.

Likewise, people who work for a patternyour boss will have until next June of the current year to deliver to its collaborators the amount corresponding to the profits generated during the fiscal year 2022.

Now, although the distribution of profits is a right to which all workers who work with social security have access, there are some cases where the employees do not receive the PTU.

Among the reasons why the workers of a company or an employer may not receive this 2023 the PTU of the fiscal year 2022 is that the company or the boss has not generated profits last fiscal year.

Here you will be wondering, surely, How can you know if the company or boss you work for did not generate profits during fiscal year 2022? Next we will tell you.

How do I know if the company I work for generated profits? | Payday limit

To find out if the company or employer you work for generated profits in fiscal year 2022 (which must be 300 thousand pesos or more), you must do the following:

First of all, it is a right for the workers’ representatives to be given a copy of the company’s annual tax return, in which the amount corresponding to the profit sharing for the year appears.

According to what is indicated by the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the copy of the company declaration must be delivered within 10 days after it was filed.

In the event that you have not had access to a copy of your company’s 2022 annual statement, you can request it from your union or the Human Resources area of ​​the company for which you work.