The WhatsApp social network is undoubtedly one of the essential applications for communication in our days. It is useful to stay in touch with our family and friends, as well as with our co-workers.

It is because of this that everything we share via WhatsApp is loot for criminals with an interest in knowing sensitive information about their potential victims.

Despite the strict security measures that the application’s engineers refine year after year, there is the possibility that a third party could take advantage of the carelessness of the users themselves.

It is because of that WhatsApp has implemented a tool to find out if there is another person reviewing the chats or interacting from an account that does not belong to them.

How to find out if someone else uses my WhatsApp account?

In order to use this function, it is necessary to execute the following procedures:

Check that the latest version of WhatsApp is installed on the cell phone.

Enter the “Settings” option.

Select “Linked devices”.

Take a look at the “Device Status” section and check the list of computers on which the WhatsApp account was opened and has activity.

Check for unusual activity.

In case of not recognizing a device, log out by touching that connection and select “Log out”. Thus, any intruder who has access to the account will be expelled.

two-step verification

The two-step verification system has been the most effective way to combat cybercriminals.

To activate it, you have to access the Settings and select “Two-step verification”. When activated, the application will ask you to create a PIN to enter the account from another device and, randomly, it will request it on the same cell phone used to create the PIN.