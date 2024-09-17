According to the criteria of
The weight and height charts were created by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1943with the aim of creating a simple tool that would show the ideal weight ranges, which were associated with the lowest rates of premature death. Although there are many criticisms of the table, some professionals of the health and general public continue to use them as references.
The first table and the one that remained over timeused as a reference by specialists, is the following:
Clarifications on weight and health
Although experts clarify that This is a reference tableit is true that maintain a stable and healthy weight “can reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure and many different types of cancer.”
Then they gave some tips for losing weight. safe way and stay healthy:
- Do it slowly and steadily: Losing weight gradually and steadily is one way to successfully keep the weight off.
- Self-management and monitoring: self-monitoring, keeping a daily or weekly food count, or using apps, is a good option.
- Create a support system: Relying on other people such as family, friends, doctors, among others, can be valuable in achieving the goal.
- Develop healthy eating patterns:Calorie reduction remains the most effective approach to weight control.
#weight #healthy #Harvard
Leave a Reply