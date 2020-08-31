Now that the Spanish have joined in the task of flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemicBased on distance, it is the responsibility of each one to monitor their own symptoms. The work can raise questions because some of the signs of infection can be caused by colds, flus and allergies, which also occur at this time of year. Prudence requires extreme precautions in the event of the slightest suspicion, since it is the most effective way to stop the spread of the virus, but it is worth knowing the most common symptoms as deeply as possible.

Among them is a cough, which, in general, can be dry or productive. The important thing is that only the dry, typical of viral infections, is cited as a common symptom of the new coronavirus. Knowing how to differentiate this type of cough (and the rest of the symptoms) should not be considered enough to make a diagnosis unless one is a healthcare professional, but the information can reassure those who experience an isolated episode. And staying calm is also necessary in the current quarantine context.

What distinguishes a dry cough from a productive one

The characteristic that is most clearly appreciated in dry cough, which is related to the new coronavirus, is that it does not produce expectoration. That is, it does not come accompanied by mucus. It is irritating and often causes pain in the throat or chest, in addition to the annoying irritation, according to a Article published in pharmacy magazine Offarm which describes the peculiarities of this symptom. Dry cough can be caused by infection with a virus or bacteria, which means that having it is not an unequivocal symptom of coronavirus infection, and also by external agents such as cigarette smoke. In fact, it is common in smokers, which is a useful clue to distinguish it.

One of the consequences of dry cough is that it makes resting at night quite difficult. This causes widespread tiredness, which, along with fever, is also a common symptom of new coronavirus infections, although for different causes. It can also be the sign of a case of the flu, but it is not an infallible symptom of this disease. Depending on the evolution of the infection, the flu cough can go from dry to productive (which shows that making a good diagnosis is not easy, and that self-diagnosis is risky). The productive cough is the other great classification to take into account to assess this symptom.

The clearest feature of the Productive cough, which is typical of infections like the one that causes the cold, is that it does shed mucus. Sputum usually forms due to increased bronchial secretions, the accumulation of which triggers the necessary reflex to expel it. Its characteristics usually vary depending on the cause, as well as the evolution of the disease. When the cough comes on suddenly from a cold or the flu, usually goes away after three weeks.

In general, the sudden expulsion of air that produces coughing reaches the astonishing speed of 100 miles per hour. This explosive quality is a very effective mechanism to clear the respiratory passages, but it is also decisive in the expansion of the pathogens that infect through the respiratory system, like the new virus. The drops that the body expels contain pathogens that the body has managed to eliminate, but that can end up reproducing in other people. That is why it is essential to use the appropriate masks at the slightest suspicion of infection, and to cover the mouth with the inside of the elbow instead of using the hands, which are also effective transmission vehicles.

