He Human Papillomavirus (HPV) It is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that affects both men and women. Although the majority of infected people do not have symptomsHPV can cause genital warts and increase the risk of penile cancer.

HPV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact with an infected person, even if there are no visible warts. The virus can be transmitted through contact with infected genital skin.including during vaginal, anal, or oral sex.

The best way to prevent HPV is to use a condom during all sexual relations.. Additionally, HPV vaccination is an effective tool to prevent infection. The vaccine is recommended for men and women under 26 years of age.

What are the symptoms of HPV in men?

Genital warts: These are the most common symptom of HPV in men. They can appear on the penis, anus, scrotum, or groin area. Warts can be small, flat, or cauliflower-shaped.

Bleeding or pain at the wart area: In some cases, warts may bleed or hurt, especially during sexual intercourse.

Itching or discomfort in the genital area: HPV can also cause itching or discomfort in the genital area, even if there are no visible warts.

How is HPV diagnosed in men?

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is important to consult a urologist for an accurate diagnosis.The doctor will perform a physical exam and, in some cases, may order additional tests such as a penescopy (examination of the penis with a magnifying glass) or a biopsy (removal of a small sample of tissue for testing).

There is no cure for HPV, but the infection usually clears up on its own over the course of a few months or years. However, it is important to treat genital warts to prevent their transmission and relieve symptoms. Treatment may include the application of topical medications, cryotherapy, cauterization, or surgical removal.