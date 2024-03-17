There are reasons why a person can be deported from the United States. In many cases the situation can be discussed before the authorities. The problem is that There are those who are not even aware that there is a deportation order in their namealthough there is a very simple way to find out.

The middle Univision has a special section through which it resolves some of the doubts of migrants and shared that people who were detained and processed at the border, and subsequently did not attend an appointment in an immigration court, or did not provide an address valid to receive correspondence, They probably have a deportation order in effect.

There, the case was cited of a man who was returned to Mexico and now intends to return to the United States, but He does not know if he has a deportation order against him because he did not attend his appointment before a judge.

“This is a common problem. It generally happens when foreigners are found and processed at the border and the immigration authorities do not provide a correct address. When Their cases are sent to immigration court so that a judge can decide their future in the United States.there is no way for them to receive the appearance notices,” explained Alex Gálvez, an immigration attorney practicing in Los Angeles, California.

And the appearance notices indicate the date, time and address of the court where the immigrant must go to present their case before a judge and, if they meet the requirements, request asylum status. On many occasions, since the document is not received because there is no valid address, The appointment is missed and what the judge does is issue a deportation order.

So, The way to find out if you have a deportation order is to simply make a call or search online. You can call 1 800 898 7180, the system is available in English and Spanish and you will only need to provide the foreigner number that was given to you at the border and begins with the letter A. The other option is to enter the court's website immigration or EOIR and enter your alien number.

People can find out if they have a deportation order by phone or online. Photo:iStock Share

What can a person who missed their appointment before the United States immigration judge do?

Unfortunately, people cannot argue that they did not show up for their appointment with a judge because they never received notice from the immigration court. This is because It is the immigrant's responsibility to provide a valid address in the United States through which their correspondence will be sent. to be able to continue with your case.

Based on the above, those interested in having a legal immigration status are also obliged to inform in case of a change of address before the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English).

If the person does not come on the appointed day and time, invariably The judge will issue a deportation order for absence, and there is no excuse that can reverse that situation, unless you can prove that she was hospitalized.