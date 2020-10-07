A health worker performs a PCR test. KHALED ELFIQI / EFE

Among colds, flu and covid, colds are the mildest. Its most characteristic symptoms are the appearance of nasal congestion and that feeling that one is feverish but does not have a fever or it is not usually a high fever. And above all it causes a cough with expectoration, that cough that we could call wet. In short, its symptoms are the ones we all know: nasal congestion, watery eyes and sometimes a sore throat are the most common. We could say in some way that there is no cold without snot. This disease is mild, normally in two or three days it goes away, on its own, because there is also no treatment to cure it, just to alleviate its symptoms. Many colds are caused by coronavirus, not by the one that causes covid-19, SARS-Cov-2, but by other viruses of the same family that cause the common cold and that were already known before this new one appeared. For a time, at the beginning of the epidemic, it was thought for this reason that it was possible that, especially children who suffer the most from colds, had antibodies that worked against SARS-Cov-2. Later it has been proven that this is not the case.

The flu and covid are so similar that even for family doctors it will be very difficult to distinguish one from the other. The only safe way is to use a diagnostic test

As for flu and covid-19, they are more difficult to distinguish because the symptoms are very similar. Both have or may have a dry cough, both have a high fever and general malaise. The only important difference between the two diseases is that in covid-19 the absence of smell, anosmia, is very common. Even many mild covid-19 patients have this loss of smell as the only symptom. In covid-19, the feeling of fatigue is also much more frequent, that is reported by many patients, an extreme fatigue. And generalized muscle aches are more common in the flu. But otherwise, the symptoms are very similar. Another difference may be that the flu has a more sudden onset, while the covid tends to appear more slowly. In covid-19, one is infected and one day is a little bad, the next day a little worse, the other worse, and that is when the high fever and the feeling of significant fatigue appear. And it is usually accompanied by a loss of smell. And in the flu it is much more abrupt, you wake up one day and say to yourself: “I’m so bad, everything hurts!” Both can cause diarrhea. Vomiting does not usually produce but yes, both can also cause nausea.

They are so similar that even for family doctors it will be very difficult to distinguish one from the other. The only safe way is to use a diagnostic test: one of rapid antigens or a PCR that detects if what you have is covid-19.

In the event that someone has symptoms and doubts whether it is the flu or covid-19, the first thing to do is observe if they are progressing further. If you feel unwell and then start with a strong cough, fever and a feeling of tiredness, what you have to do is call your health center and have a diagnostic test done to confirm or rule out that it is covid-19.

And it is also very important to prevent it. We must not forget the hygiene rules that we followed when the pandemic began. In the first wave, we all asked questions and tried to follow the recommendations, which now we seem to have forgotten, but they are still just as important. If you go out to the street you must do a series of things when you return home: you have to disinfect, for example, the wheels of the shopping cart; leave shoes off; wash your hands (this must be done very frequently) and wash clothes, especially those of the children who come from school. And the good thing about these hygiene rules is that in addition to protecting us from covid-19, they will also protect us from the flu.

And also, let’s not forget the convenience of getting vaccinated against flu, especially if we are in a risk group: over 60 years, diabetics, hypertensive, patients with cardiovascular disease or cancer patients, in addition to children and pregnant women during the second trimester of gestation.

Maria Elisa Calle She is a tenured professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid, an expert in epidemiology and preventive medicine.

Question sent via email by P. Fernández

We respond is a weekly scientific clinic, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), those that answer those doubts. Send your questions to [email protected] or on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro

