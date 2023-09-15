One of the fundamental aspects of social security in Mexico is the affiliation to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Both employers and workers must comply with certain obligations to ensure that employee rights are in force and that they can access the benefits of the IMSS.

In Debate we present you a step-by-step guide on how check if your rights in the IMSS are validwhich is especially important in times of pandemic when distance is essential.

Registration in the IMSS:

First and foremost, it is the employers responsibility register your workers in the IMSS. This must be done within five business days after the start of the employment relationship or the business day before the start of said relationship.

How do I know if I am registered with the IMSS? / Photo: Debate Archive

He recognition of rights or weeks For the determination of benefits, it is counted from the date of income indicated in the corresponding notice.

Validity Verification:

The IMSS has implemented various options so that workers can check if your rights in the IMSS are valid.

These methods are electronic and allow workers to carry out this verification quickly and easily without having to go to the IMSS offices.

Through the Internet Portal

Enter the official IMSS website: http://www.imss.gob.mx/ Look for the section called “IMSS Digital”. Within IMSS Digital, you will find the option “Check if your rights in the IMSS are valid.” Click on “Start process”. Complete the required information: your Unique Population Registration Code (CURP), Social Security Number (NSS), and your email address (along with your confirmation). You will also have to solve the Recaptcha to verify that you are not a robot. Once completed, the system will provide you with a certificate indicating whether you are entitled to medical service. In addition, it will show your employer registration and the name of your last employer. The Family Medicine Unit (FMU) to which you are assigned and the validity of the service will also be specified. You can choose to send the certificate to your email, print it or download it in PDF format.

Being registered with the IMSS protects your rights to medical care and pension. / Photo: Reform

Through the IMSS-Digital App:

Download the IMSS-Digital application on your mobile device. Within the application, select the “Process” option. Then, choose “Validity of right”. Enter your CURP and an email address and press “Start.” The system will inform you if your rights are valid. If the answer is negative, the application will tell you that you should review your situation. If the answer is positive, you can send the certificate to your email. The application will show you a message confirming the shipment. To close the application, locate the main menu and select “Sign out.” Finally, check your email inbox to confirm receipt of the document, which will indicate your status at the Institute.

What happens if you are not registered with the IMSS?

Yes, at verify your validityyou discover that you are not registered in the Mandatory Social Security Regime, it is crucial to consult with your employer or the human resources department to correct any errors in the income notice.

It is important to highlight that not communicating the registration of an employee in the IMSS may lead to the Institute determining a tax credit for the employer which includes worker-employer fees, constituent capital, updates and surcharges.

In addition to these electronic options, there is the option of verify your validity in person. You can do so by visiting the Affiliation-Validity area in the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) corresponding to your home. You must bring a valid official identification and your CURP in original and copy.

As is clear, verify the validity of your rights in the IMSS It is an important responsibility for both employers and workers.

Keep your current rights in the IMSS It is essential to guarantee access to social security benefits in Mexico.