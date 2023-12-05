In the immigration process to the United States, It is essential for applicants and petitioners to know the status of their case. This allows them to be aware of any developments and take appropriate action in a timely manner, such as finding out if you have negative records, requesting an extension of time, or preparing for an interview.

Any person who has filed an immigration application or petition with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) You have the right to review the status of your case. This applies to applications for visa, permanent residence, citizenship, asylum and other immigration-related benefits.

Immigration case processing time may vary depending on the type of case. If you have not received an update within a reasonable time, it is recommended that you call the Uscis National Customer Service Center for more information. Transparency in monitoring the status of your case is crucial for those immersed in the immigration process.

Uscis tools allow you to make the right decisions at each stage of the process

How to check the status of your case before the USCIS in the United States:

Online:

– Visit the Uscis website.

– Click on the “Check the status of your case” link.

– Enter your case receipt number and the date of receipt.

– Click “Search”. By phone: – Call the USCIS National Customer Service Center at 1-800-375-5283.

– Press 2 for Spanish.

– Provide your receipt number and date of receipt when prompted. By mail: – Write a letter to Uscis, including your name, receipt number and date of receipt of the case.

– Send the letter to the specific address of the Uscis office that processed your case.

– The USCIS will send a letter with detailed information about the status of the case.

Other ways to know if you are booked by immigration in the United States

If you live outside the United States, you can find out if you are booked by US immigration in two ways:

Request a copy of your immigration history from Uscis. To do this, you must complete Form G-639, Request for Immigration Records. You can find the form on the Uscis website.​ Request a copy of your court records from the United States Department of Justice. If you have been through the United States Immigration Court, you can request a free copy of your court records. To do this, you must complete Form I-751, Request for Copies of Records. You can find the form on the Department of Justice website.

In both cases, you must provide personal information such as your name, date of birth, place of birth and passport number. You must also provide proof of identity, such as a copy of your passport or ID card. If you receive a copy of your immigration record and discover that you are booked, it is important that you contact an immigration attorney to advise you on your options.