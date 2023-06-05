How can I motivate my 18 year old son to exercise? He has enjoyed working out in the country where we lived since he was four. Until it got too competitive, and the coach left puppy fat began. Our son started to become anxious and insecure. We moved to the Netherlands during the corona period. The sports facilities were closed, school stress increased. Our son started sneaking sweets. He tried the gym, found it boring, then the rowing club, but stopped again. The less he moves, the more he eats sweets, the fatter he gets and the worse he feels about himself. I tried not to say anything about it at all, I tried to explain to him the importance of sports with scientific articles, I tried to support him positively with healthy food. What can we do as parents? I wish him so that he is comfortable in his own skin again.”

Intrinsically motivating

Crystal Smith: “We know from research among young people that intrinsic motivation is the most important thing to start with healthy behavior and to maintain it. There are a few ways parents can spark that intrinsic motivation in children.

“Start by acknowledging that this is a difficult situation for your son so that he feels he is not alone. You might ask how he would like to feel, and why?

“To give him the feeling that he makes his own choices, you can ask what possibilities he sees for himself to feel better. What would he like and be able to do? For example, he might say, “I can eat fruit instead of candy.”

“It is important as a parent not to use controlling language in that conversation, such as ‘you just have to do this.’ But to always investigate together: why is this important to you?

“Praise the smallest step your son takes in this, but don’t overdo it. For example, say, “I’ve noticed you’ve been eating fruit during the day lately, I’m glad you’re picking this up.” This contributes to the feeling that they can do something themselves.”

Build self-confidence

Minke Eilander: “For many young people, the corona time was stressful. On top of that is a country move for your son and tension about school results. Snacking is a well-known coping mechanism to deal with tension, it stimulates the production of dopamine in the brain, which gives a good feeling.

“Even as adults we know the impulse to reach for something that is not really good. This is even more the case with young people up to the age of 25, because they are less able to oversee the consequences of their actions due to incomplete brain maturation.

“I would de-emphasize diet, weight and exercise. His physique has been associated with negativity by a sports coach at a young age. No more pressure is needed.

“Of course you can tell your son that you are worried because he is not feeling well, but let him direct the solutions. As an 18-year-old, he knows what healthy living is. You already set a good example.

“Instead, talk to him about what he likes to do. What makes him really happy? What does he like to learn? And try to stimulate that because this contributes to more self-confidence, and that makes him more resilient. A positive self-image makes behavioral change easier.”

Crystal Smith is like assistant professor affiliated with the Youth & Family group and Movez Lab, research groups on youth and well-being at Erasmus University Rotterdam. Minke Eilander is an independent postdoctoral researcher and medical educator.