Is your robotic pool cleaner malfunctioning and you are short of ideas to get it back to work? Here are some tips to help you along.

All machines experience functionality issues at some point, and the robotic pool cleaner is a machine like most others.

So, if you discover that your pool cleaner is not working as it should, then there’s no need to panic because the problem could be a minor one. Therefore, if you can take your time to troubleshoot the problem, you might be able to resolve it.

This guide shows you a general approach to troubleshooting robotic pool cleaners. But first, you need a rough understanding of how they work.

How Robotic Cleaners Work

Robotic pool cleaners are autonomous machines that use electric power to move around the pool and get rid of dirt, without relying on the pool’s filtration system.

The robot can be powered by a cord connected directly to your AC outlet or by an integrated, rechargeable battery – in which case, it should come with a charging station.

To clean your pool, most robots include one or more brushes that scrub the pool’s floor or walls to release its dirt. Then, a pump pulls the surrounding water into the robot and through a filtration system to trap the dirt, while the remaining water is released back into the pool.

Each robot also includes lots of electric motors and gears that help it to move around, operate its brushes, and so on. It can run on wheels or tracks depending on design, but what mostly helps it to climb and stick to walls is the suction force of the water that it sucks up along the way.

Possible Reasons for Pool Robot Malfunction

Now that you understand the basics of a robotic pool cleaner, you more easily identify which area of the robot is causing a problem at any time. Here is a list of these major areas.

Driving Belts/Gears/Tracks: Most pool robots are manufactured using synthetic materials of varying strength. So, it’s difficult to say how long a gear or driving belt will take to wear out. If you find the robot having locomotion problems, though, then this is probably the culprit and you might need to change the worn-out part.

Battery Charge: If your robotic cleaner is a cordless model such as the AquaSense Pro, then it runs on rechargeable batteries. This is usually a great feature because it allows the robot to reach wider distances without the risk of getting entangled with its cables. One problem with batteries, however, is that they die with time. So, if your cordless robot quickly seems to be out of power after a seemingly full charge, then it’s probably time to change its battery.

Faulty Power Cord: Corded pool robots are also not immune to issues, as their power cords might develop a variety of faults too. This can range from the cord getting entangled and the wire becoming damaged or its plug breaking and needing a replacement, and so on. If your corded pool robot is plugged in but its power indicator is not ON, then you might have a power cord issue.

Warning Lights: Robotic pool cleaners are complex devices that feature various inter-working parts and technologies, such as sensors, electronic applications, gears, network connectivity, and so on. Such a situation makes it difficult to identify which part is malfunctioning, therefore, many manufacturers include indicator lights and error messages to alert the user. If you fail to heed an error message or warning, even if your device still seems to continue working, then you risk a much bigger repair down the line.

Clogged Filters: Filters are there to separate dirt and debris from the water – thereby cleaning it. However, if there is too much debris or dirt on the filter, it might impede the robot’s overall functionality. It might slow it down, make it not able to climb walls, not able to pick up debris, etc.

Battery Empty: If you are sure you have a good battery but your cordless pool robot is not powering on, then check to make sure the battery is not empty.

Questions & Answers

The following questions and answers deal with possible scenarios that might prevent your robotic pool cleaner from properly functioning, as well as answers and advice to help you resolve the issue.

Q: Why is my robotic cleaner not moving?

A: Check that it has power or that the battery is charged. If it has power but is still not moving, then inspect its wheels or tracks to make sure no objects are obstructing its free movements. Otherwise, you might have a motor or control system issue.

Q: It is moving but not filtering

A: Clear out the filter and make sure the pathway leading to the filter is not clogged.

Q: The brushes are not working

A: This can either be caused by worn-out gears that transfer power from its motors to the brush or by a failed brush motor. Otherwise, you probably have a problem with the robot’s control unit.

Q: Cleaner is slow

A: If your pool robot works normally but is slow, then it is probably suffering from loose gear or loose tracks.

Q: The robot is not responding to commands

A: This can result from WiFi connectivity problems or the control unit. Try switching the robot off for a few minutes and reboot. Make sure to unplug it from the outlet or remove its battery if it is cordless.

Q: My cleaner falls backward off the pool wall

A: It is probably suffering from worn-out gearing for its wheels/tracks or it has suction power issues. Inspect its gearing and filter system to make sure they are okay.

Q: Why is my cleaner making jerky movements?

A: This could come from power supply interruptions, so, inspect its power system. It could also come from worn-out wheels, gear, tracks, brushes, or brush parts.

Q: My cleaner cleans erratically

A: Try to clean its sensors, as they may be covered or blurred. Check the user manual for instructions. Also, make sure to inspect its wheels or tracks to ensure no objects are obstructing its free movement.

Q: There is water inside the robotic cleaner

A: If you suspect that water has seeped inside areas of your robotic pool cleaner that should not contain water, then turn the device OFF immediately and seek help from an expert repairman.

Conclusion

If your robotic pool cleaner is still under warranty when it needs a repair by an expert, then you should have no issues. But if it is out of warranty, then you can either search for a local repair shop or choose the Do-It-Yourself path.

If you are choosing the DIY path, then you should know there are lots of other DIY folks on various Internet forums ready to answer your questions, guide you, or help you in other ways. You will also find various online shops and eBay sellers of robotic pool cleaner parts.