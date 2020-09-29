For some countries, travelers now need a negative corona test. But getting the proof is sometimes a hassle. What travelers need to know who need a negative test:

Which countries require a negative corona test?

It is mostly countries outside of Europe that currently require travelers to pass a negative corona test. These include popular holiday countries that could become interesting travel destinations again, especially in winter. The condition is always: The result may only be two or three days old.

What should the test look like?

It differs from country to country. “Travelers need to find out exactly how the certificate should look like,” says Prof. Tomas Jelinek from the Berlin Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine (BCRT). “For example, some want the passport number and the exact time of the test.”

The Center for Travel Medicine (CRM) offers an online overview of the Corona entry regulations for all countries. However, the rules can always change again at short notice. The travel and safety information from the Federal Foreign Office as well as the websites of the German embassies abroad can also help.

As a traveler, where can I get a corona test?

It is best for travelers to contact their family doctor or a special practice for travel medicine at an early stage.

“In no case should you drive to the airport immediately before starting your journey in the hope that a smear will be taken there, the result of which is available in a few minutes, so that you can go on board,” says Andreas Bobrowski from the Association of German Laboratory Doctors. A PCR test still takes around four hours plus the time for sample preparation, transport to a laboratory and return of the result. The health department is also not the right address.

How much does the corona test cost?

Anyone who needs a corona test just to enter a country is usually free of symptoms. In this case, the test will not be covered by the statutory health insurance.

According to the fee regulation, the test costs around 120 euros for private patients, says Bobrowski. The Center for Travel Medicine in Berlin, for example, takes 123 euros including the certificate.

Will my tour operator pay me the test?

Usually not. The German Travel Association (DRV) generally sees travelers as an obligation. The requirement of a corona test by the destination country is a subsequent change to the entry regulations, comparable to the introduction of a visa – the vacationer has to bear the additional costs here. However, the tour operator must inform if the vacationer has to show a quick test to enter the country.

How long will it take to get the result?

There is theory and practice here. According to the ordinance of the Ministry of Health, the result should be The smear is available to the doctor and the analysis in the laboratory within 24 hours, explains Bobrowski. The RKI, in agreement with the WHO, would also provide for this period of time. In the past, however, this was partially impossible to maintain due to bottlenecks in material procurement, says travel doctor Jelinek. (dpa)