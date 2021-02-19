D.It goes without saying that politicians from different parties cannot always have the same opinion. They argue in the Bundestag, criticize each other in public and make it clear to everyone with grand gestures and even bigger words what they think of the other party’s politics: a little to nothing at all. That’s right and part of democracy – after all, there wouldn’t have to be any different parties if all politicians always thought the same thing. A conservative party like the CSU usually thinks little of a left party like the Left party because the differences in political style and worldview are too great. And a politician of the FDP will only say publicly with great pain that a colleague from the Greens is actually right in his demand to finally regulate employers more closely.

But what about politicians who are in the same party? Surely they always have the same opinion, otherwise they couldn’t be in one party together, right? No, of course it’s not like that. Those who are in a political party together share the same basic convictions, which are often non-negotiable for them and the other party members. For example about the importance of the traditional family or the church; whether you like nuclear power or prefer wind power; whether one thinks that the state should regulate a lot for its citizens or prefer to stay out of most things. But within these guard rails, in which the political orientation of a party moves, there are very likely different opinions, because even the closest party friends are nevertheless different people. And each of these people has needs, goals and hopes that are different from those of the other party members. Sometimes only in small details, but sometimes very fundamentally.



This is called – in a terribly complicated adult word – internal pluralism. “Inside” is another word for “inside” or “inside”, “plural” means one for the plural, and “-ism” always means something when it comes to a fundamental idea or position: Here it is the creed, to accept more than one opinion or view within a party. Pursuing a common goal does not mean that one cannot disagree on the way there and sometimes argue bitterly. You can imagine it as being in a family: Sometimes there are arguments, for example because everyone wants to go on vacation in different places. But in the end, after many discussions, you finally agree on a goal because cohesion and the time together are more important to you. Like a family, even the most united party is always a search for a compromise and the greatest common denominator. And every politician has to constantly check for himself whether he is still ready to support these compromises. So being a politician also means constantly weighing up the issues: Do I still feel at home in this party because, on the whole, it still corresponds to my convictions and goals? If not anymore, at some point the only way out may be to leave one party and switch to another. That does happen in politics and it doesn’t matter. But at most honestly and consistently.