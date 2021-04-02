HBeing reluctant is not a nice feeling. If your stomach starts growling too, you hurry to grab a bite to eat and it usually tastes particularly good. Nevertheless, there are many people who consciously refrain from providing their bodies with food for a certain period of time, even when they are very hungry. This is called fasting.

Originally it was mainly believers who fasted, as this is prescribed in most of the world’s religions. Many Christians, for example, fast forty days each year, between Ash Wednesday, the day after the end of Carnival or Mardi Gras, and Easter. The rules used to be very strict, but today most fasting Christians only abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and Fridays. This rule can even be found in the word carnival, because in the language of the ancient Romans, in Latin, “Carne vale” translates as “Farewell meat”

In this way, on every Friday, and especially on Good Friday, such believing Christians remember Jesus, who was killed that day of the week. They don’t eat meat on Fridays, because meat was once considered a feast. But you don’t want to celebrate a festival on Good Friday, you mourn because Jesus died. Apart from this tradition, in Christianity today everyone can fast as they wish during this period: some do not eat sweets, others do not watch television or drink alcohol. So you choose something that you normally enjoy doing regularly and do without it for the duration of Lent.

First we fast, then we celebrate

Why do you do that? To prepare for Easter – the most important festival in Christianity that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. Because before the celebration you should first go without it, they say. This should help you to focus on the essentials and has a long tradition that can be traced back to a story from the Bible: Jesus himself did not eat anything in the desert for forty days.



Preparations for breaking the fast in the evening: In the fasting month of Ramadan, Muslims do not eat until after sunset.

:



Image: Reuters





The tradition of fasting to get closer to God exists not only in Christianity but also in other major religions. Islam fasts for a month. In this month, which is called Ramadan, devout Muslims do not eat and drink until after sunset. This rule does not apply to people who are weak, very old or sick, because it is quite exhausting to go without food and fluids all day. That is why fasters look forward to breaking the fast, the meal after dark. For Muslims, this is often a feast with the whole family and friends. After the end of Ramadan, the celebration of breaking the fast, which is also known as the sugar festival, is properly celebrated. As in Christianity, there is a big celebration after Lent.

Fasting to do something good for the body

Fasting is also prescribed in Judaism. There are several special days for this, the most important of which is called Yom Kippur. In German one speaks of the “day of reconciliation”. On this holy day, believing Jews fast very strictly, not only are they not allowed to eat, but also not drink anything. In addition, they shouldn’t wash or work.