W.when does spring actually begin? That depends on who we ask. Some sort by months: March, April, May – these are the spring months. For example, the meteorologists have agreed on this, i.e. the researchers who deal with the processes in the earth’s atmosphere, with the weather and the climate. Then there are people who say: Let’s best read it from how far nature is. These phenologists even distinguish between different stages of spring: when the snowdrops are in bloom outside, they speak of early spring, when the forsythias open their yellow flowers, it is first spring, and when apple trees and lilac bushes get going, it is full spring. Seen in this way, spring begins earlier in large parts of the south of our country than in the north. And up in the mountains, where it is colder, later than in the protected valley.

Then there are people who determine the beginning of spring astronomically, i.e. with a view of the celestial bodies: For them, spring begins when the sun can be seen for as long as it cannot be seen, i.e. when day and night are the same length. Most people remember that this equinox occurs on March 21st. But if you measure and calculate exactly, that’s not true. It has been a long time, since 2012, that has not been the case at all. A hundred years earlier, before 1916, it was like that almost every year. And since then it has become less and less common.



Image: FAZ





To explain that, you have to go back a bit. And to understand that, think a little. How many days are in a year? 365, clear case. Wait a minute, say the particularly clever ones: Every four years this is not true, because suddenly there is a 29th February in the calendar, in a month that otherwise only has 28 days, and the year then has 366 days. Why? Because if you look at equals day and night or summer solstices, a year cannot unfortunately be measured in whole days. It’s 365 days, five hours and 49 minutes long. If we were to count to 365 stubbornly now, the consequence would be that the position of the sun would move further and further away from our counting method. At one point, a little more than four hundred years ago, we aligned our calendar especially with the sun.

No problem, the calendar experts said: To prevent this from building up, we simply add these leap years to the calendar with an extra day every four years: February 29th. Like last year. Like every year, rule 1, which is divisible by four (with no remainder left). But if you do the math again, you come to the conclusion that this is a bit too much of a good thing: It’s not exactly six hours longer than we count every year, so after four years you get four times six, i.e. one 24 hours all day together. But only five hours and 49 minutes. Four times eleven minutes are missing. And not even the trick with the leap years can prevent the solar year and our calendar year from slowly diverging further and further. If it continued like this, we would not have the same night and day as we did this year on March 20th, but at Christmas sometime in a few hundred years.