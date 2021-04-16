Kone day has influenced football in the recent past, the present and the near future as much as December 2, 2010. At that time, 22 men decided in Zurich where two world championships should take place: The 2018 in Russia, the largest country on earth, that of 2022 in Qatar, an Arab emirate, is significantly smaller and significantly richer than, for example, the state of Thuringia.

The question had arisen weeks before whether this decision should perhaps be influenced with money. It is not the country that is supposed to host a World Cup that secretly slips the most money to those who decide, but the country with the best plan and the best conditions among the applicants. Like detectives, journalists for the London Sunday Times had investigated and were certain that two of these 22 eligible voters, members of the executive branch of the International Football Association Fifa, would vote for a particular country to host the World Cup because they paid for it become. More details about what was going on became known later. Not only with the decision in December 2010, but also, for example, with the one that had previously ultimately chosen Germany to host the 2006 World Cup. The International Football Association became the epitome of the fact that decisions can simply be bought – the epitome of bribery or corruption, so the technical terms for it. The outrage was so great that a few years later, in 2015, Joseph Blatter, the association’s president, was also overthrown.



The successful applicants from Qatar say to this day that they did not win the World Cup by bribery. The latest indictment by American prosecutors in the entire history of corruption with Fifa alleged in April 2020 that three South American members received money for casting their votes in Qatar. Two of them are now dead, the third, the former head of the Brazilian Football Association, simply does not leave his home in South America. The law enforcement officers in North America cannot do anything about that.

Qatar has a grand plan to gain power and influence in sports, especially football. The 2022 soccer world championship is the most important building block. Ten years ago, the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund also took over one of France’s top football clubs, Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, the ruler of Qatar became the owner of the club, which is run by a confidante. This manager was appointed minister without office by the emir, he runs a sports channel in Qatar and sits on the executive branch of the European Football Association Uefa. In addition, Qatar supports FIFA and a number of top clubs around the world, including FC Bayern Munich, through sponsorship agreements with its airline “Qatar Airways”. Munich’s fan clubs have been criticizing this for years. Theo Zwanziger, the former President of the German Football Association, faced a lawsuit from Qatar in 2016 because he had described the emirate as a “cancerous tumor in football”. Twenties won the process.