S.Super Mario would skid with laughter: Does the carnivorous plant snap shut on my finger when I hold it out? After all, meat is meat, isn’t it? But there is actually a lot to it. Of the thousand or so carnivorous plant species known around the world, there are quite a few that eat rodents or frogs. Why shouldn’t they have an appetite for human flesh? The only reason, one thinks, why humans probably really don’t fit into the prey pattern of carnivorous plants is their size and strength.

Of course that’s true. Because surely we would defend ourselves. As quickly as the plant snaps shut with its trap, the finger would have been pulled out again – and the tender plant would be trampled flat immediately afterwards. Yes, from the point of view of an ant or a fly, carnivorous plants are merciless hunters, but also delicate, sensitive creatures: almost without exception, they only grow with a lot of light, with a lot of water, and they don’t like it when the ground is below them is as fat and nutritious as carrots or our fruit trees like. So they sit patiently in their niche in the green and wait until they catch a prey.



The Venus flytrap is a prime example of a successful meat lover. In nurseries and even in hardware stores, it is one of the smallest, but certainly also one of the most spectacular plants. A real carnivore, that’s what the specialists call carnivores. The catch leaf is your calling card: colored bright red on the inside and like an open mouth with long, pointed bristles on the outside edges. With this catch leaf, which can snap shut, the plants sense and catch their prey. Of course, the plant does not see its victim, including the finger when we trap it. But she feels it. It also has feeler bristles in the middle of each of the leaf halves. Only when these sensitive bristles are touched twice in quick succession and send an electrical signal to the other parts of the leaf trap do the joints move and the trap snaps shut. Within seconds.

Once the trap is closed, the leaves will turn into a seething green stomach. But more has to happen: the living meat has to panic. As the prey repeatedly, fifty times or more, bends and activates the feeler bristles, the trap inside produces hormones and ultimately the enzymes for digestion. Inside the leaves are the glands that produce the acidic juice with many aggressive digestive enzymes. Slowly but relentlessly, they liquefy the prey, and the plant can absorb the nutrients – especially the vital nitrogen.

Other carnivorous plants use other traps for this – some like hanging pitchers that attract their prey and slide sticky or slippery tube leaves inside. Still others have suction traps and use the negative pressure under water. Some form intricate trapping pits, and still others even have some sort of tentacle to hold the prey in place. But none of this would be a real danger for our careless but big finger.

And yet there are at least two other reasons why the carnivorous plant should disdain the finger: firstly, the Venus flytrap could not close its leaf trap and secondly, the little digestive juice would not liquefy our meat so easily. Unless we were even smaller than Thumbnail. Then the plants would be really treacherous monsters.