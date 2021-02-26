E.There is currently a heated discussion about how the performance of students can be assessed in a school year marked by the pandemic. For one thing, teaching has deteriorated in many schools. Even after a year of opening and closing, things are still bumpy in the digital classroom. Distance learning is particularly difficult for the younger age groups, such as elementary school students. In addition, children are disadvantaged if their parents can offer little technical or substantive support at home.

On the other hand, written classwork is being postponed across the country. As a result, there are either many checks in a short time when the lockdown has ended. Or you reduce the number of these exams. Then, however, students have fewer opportunities to balance bad results from one exam with another. Finally, there is the proposal to be less strict when it comes to awarding grades. But that now seems to be left to the discretion of the teachers. In the first lockdown, it was agreed that all students should simply be transferred to the next class.

All of these difficulties draw attention to the meaning of exams and grades. Because mostly only one task of class work is discussed, namely that of showing a level of performance. It is used for comparison in largely age-matched classes: Where do the children and young people stand in mathematics, German or chemistry? To a certain extent, diligence, attention, flexibility in the material or even just memory are accounted for. Basically, one exam per subject and school year would be sufficient for this.



Image: FAZ





But it is checked more often and in different formats: in an exam or a vocabulary test, orally, on work pieces or presentations and so on. This has to do not only with the memory span of students and teachers, but with a second function of exams. They can be called their diagnostic function. We know the word “diagnosis” from the doctor when he describes what a patient has. Here it means: In exams, not only the level of knowledge of the students should be graded, but also how best to proceed with learning. Where are the weaknesses and where are the strengths of the students? What are the typical misunderstandings? What might have to be repeated by the students, or rather: with them?

There are far too few such examinations, the ticked-off examination predominates even in the area of ​​the learning-accompanying tests. The school advances examiningly, but far too little is learned from the exams. On the part of the students, this is often answered quickly with forgetting. Basically, the test should not be carried out at the end of a learning section, but in the middle. The adverse circumstances of the pandemic make this even more difficult. But perhaps they draw attention to the fact that the issue of grade is less the issue of exam quality than the quality of the exams.