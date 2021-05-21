P.suddenly ice falls from the sky. Sometimes it falls in spheres that are smaller than a cent coin, sometimes in real balls, big enough to even break the windshields of cars. It mostly happens in the afternoon or early evening. And it doesn’t happen in winter, when it is actually cold enough for ice, but in spring and summer. It even has to be really warm for it to hail, at least for us on the ground.

That sounds strange, but there is a good reason. It has to do with a physical law, i.e. with a natural property of substances: here the fact that warm air rises upwards. Warm air has another property in contrast to cold air that plays a role in the development of hail: Warm air can absorb more moisture.

When the spring or summer sun shines on the earth, it warms the ground and the air close to the ground. The moisture in the soil evaporates and is carried upwards by the heated air. The colder it gets on the way up, the sooner the water vapor condenses on dust particles in the air: Tiny droplets form and then clouds from them. If it is now really warm and humid on the ground, so that the air there is quickly heated up and rises upwards, more and more warm air presses from below into such a cloud, the cloud piles up, the upper layers cool down, and the tiny water droplets sink down again.



Image: FAZ





It may well be that they, tiny as they are, will then be pulled up again by the rising air. It may be that all the movement in a cloud they combine to form larger drops of water that are eventually heavy enough to fall to earth – as rain. If the upper cloud layers are high enough, it will be so cold up there that the water droplets will freeze into ice. On their way to earth, they usually thaw again in spring and summer – unless the rising moist warm air has such a momentum that it pulls such a small piece of ice back up with it. That’s how it is sometimes in a thundercloud.

When the earth – usually in the afternoon or early evening in spring or summer – is so heated that a lot of moist air rises to the top, the pieces of ice in the clouds that form in the sky are swirled a few times from the bottom up and back again. In the lower, more humid layers of the cloud, they absorb more moisture. Higher up, at up to minus sixty degrees Celsius, the resulting granule freezes again, becomes a globule, a sphere and can be as large as a ball, before it, together with all the other hailstones, is heavy enough to escape this cycle and fall to the earth.

Even more answers to curious children’s questions An illustrated selection of articles in our column “How do I explain it to my child?” Has been published by Reclam. To the publisher’s website

Of course, some of the balls thaw again on the way, but when they are big enough, they become so fast that they still arrive on earth as ice balls. And can cause huge damage: in the fields they can destroy crops, they can dent cars and injure people. So when it’s hailing, it’s best to watch the event from inside. We can usually still pick up a hailstone like this and marvel at it when no more new ones fall from the sky.