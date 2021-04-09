W.hat is there better than lying on the grass in summer and letting the sun warm your skin? If you then look relaxed at the sky, you will notice again and again white stripes that the planes leave there and that look like thin clouds. But what is it all about? And why do these so-called contrails sometimes disappear again after a short time? The answer is not that complicated at all.

Similar to cars, airplanes also emit exhaust gases from the combustion of kerosene, the fuel for airplanes. These hot aircraft exhaust gases contain water vapor and small soot particles, among other things. Soot is also known, for example, when you have a fireplace in your living room. If the stove has been running for a while, the pane of glass may become completely black and dirty – the buildup is soot that was created when wood was burned. Because airplanes travel at an altitude of around ten kilometers, the exhaust gases, together with the water vapor and soot particles, end up in a very, very cold environment with a temperature of around minus forty degrees Celsius.



When it is so cold, the water vapor condenses: the water molecules cling to the soot particles and turn into ice crystals. That means: The gaseous water vapor first becomes liquid and then freezes. We also know the process of condensation from everyday life: if, for example, we breathe our warm and moist breath against a cold window pane in winter, the glass at this point steams up with tiny droplets. Back to the airplanes: The many ice crystals that have formed on the tiny soot particles combine with one another and look like white stripes from a distance.



Anyone who has a stove knows them, the annoying black deposits on the glass. This is the combustion product soot.

Contrails that are visible to us are best formed when the air around the aircraft is humid, i.e. contains a lot of water particles. The air is too humid for the particles and they prefer to cling to the ice crystals, which the mixture of water vapor and soot particles from the aircraft’s exhaust gases has become. The more water particles cling to the ice crystals, the larger the contrails become and the better and longer they can be seen. Sometimes they are so big that they turn into real clouds. Artificial clouds, of course, because they are made by humans. But it is often the case that the air is quite dry and wants to absorb more water particles. In this case, the contrails dissolve quickly, i.e. in a few minutes: the small water particles leave their associations around the soot particles and start where they are needed, namely in the dry air.