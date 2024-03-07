The distribution of utilities It is part of the legal benefits contained in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)being one of the labor rights most appreciated by workers in the Mexican formal sector.

Under this understanding, you should not lose sight of the fact that Even if you are a former employee of a company or an employer, you can collect the distribution of profits that corresponds to you from the companies and employers you worked for.

It is in this way that, for To calculate how much you get from the distribution of profits, if you are a former employee, you must follow the following steps:

*First, you will have to know the profits of the company or employer for which you no longer work, corresponding to the fiscal year during which you worked. This information can be obtained by asking directly at the Human Resources department.

*After that, You will have to calculate 10% of the profits that the company or employer has obtained during said fiscal year.

*Later, you must divide the amount obtained by the days worked during the fiscal year and multiply the result by the days worked in the company or with the employer during the fiscal year.

And we must not lose sight of the fact that, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), it must be taken into consideration that for the distribution of PTU, the profits that the company or employer will take into account. generated during the given fiscal year, that is, in 2024 those generated in 2023 will be taken as a reference.

It is from this amount that the company or employer will have to distribute among all its staff the corresponding part established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which establishes the obligation to give workers 10% of the total net amount. .

Thus, the base figure of the profits to be distributed consists of 10% of the net profits that the company or the employer generated in a year, which will be, after that, separated into two equal parts.

For its part, as established in article 123 of the LFT, the first part of that 10% of profits will be divided between the total number of workers that the company or employer has, with the aim that each one receives the same amount, regardless of their salary. Meanwhile, the other half of 10% of the profits will be distributed according to the amount of salaries received by each employee, for which the amount that the worker receives in cash per daily fee will be considered. If the payment has changed, the average income obtained over the course of the year will be taken into account.

What to do if the company does not want to pay you benefits for being a former employee?

In the event that the company or employer does not provide the necessary data on the profits generated in the aforementioned fiscal year or does not deliver the payment, the former worker can go to the Federal Labor Defense Attorney's Office (Profedet).

How to collect a company's profits if I am a former employee?/Photo: Freepik

In this sense, contact can be established with PROFEDET through the telephone numbers 01 800 911 7877 and 01 800 717 29 42, or, if you prefer, you can send an email to “[email protected]”Likewise, another option that PROFEDET gives to report non-payment of profits by companies and employers is to go to one of the 50 offices throughout the national territory.

When do they pay the utilities in 2024?

By 2024, in accordance with the provisions of Mexican laws, workers in the Mexican formal sector will have to receive payment for the distribution of profits on the following dates:

First of all, the legal entities, that is, the companies will begin depositing profits to their workers from the first business day of next April until May 31.

How to collect a company's profits if I am a former employee?/Photo: Freepik

Meanwhile, secondly, natural persons, that is, employers, begin to deposit this labor right from the first business day of the month of May until June 29.