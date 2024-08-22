For To be able to drive a car in the United States, one of the essential requirements is to have a driver’s license. issued by the government. However, if you are Mexican and you are used to traveling across the border between the Latin country and Texas, there is good news, An organization can help you with the process of issuing or replacing your permit.

According to the criteria of

The first thing to emphasize is that Each country has its own rules and processes for issue driving licensesso, in reality, the option that the Association of Coahuilenses Abroad is offering is only to be able to process the Mexican license without having to go to Mexico.

This is a good one Opportunity for Mexicans living in Texaswho can take advantage of a special program through which they can obtain a driver’s license from the state government of Coahuila without having to go to that state or prove residency there.

It is very important that if this information is of interest to you, you contact the association immediately, because The procedure will only be available until next Friday, August 23.

It should be noted that The program is open to all Mexicans and to be able to carry it out They will have to appear at the Association’s headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.To request an appointment, interested parties should call 210 409 9540.

What is needed to apply for a Mexican driver’s license from the United States?

According to the Association of Coahuilenses Abroad, in order to participate in this program it will be necessary, in addition to requesting an appointment, present proof of residency corresponding to the state of Texas, for example for electricity or water services.

Besides, Interested parties must present their expired driver’s license or some other identification issued by the Mexican government. and present yourself directly to have your photograph, fingerprint and signature taken, once you receive confirmation with all the details of your appointment.

It is worth remembering that These permits are valid for two years. and that the process will be carried out for Mexicans from any state, not just Coahuila. Those who carry out the process They will be notified by the association when they can come to collect their permit.which could take around three weeks.