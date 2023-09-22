‘The Arabian Nights’ was the first Turkish novel that came to Peruvian television in 2015 and paved the way for more productions from the Eurasian country to reach ours. Everyone was enchanted by the story of Onur and Scheherazade, which was full of drama and romance, and went beyond fiction: the protagonists, Halit Ergenç and Bergüzar Korelthey married in 2009.

For this reason, if you are a fan of love stories and, above all, of this Turkish soap opera, below we will tell you what the actors who played the character look like. Onur and Scheherazade in ‘Arabian Nights’.

What happened to the protagonists of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’?

After starring in the successful novel ‘Arabian Nights’which premiered in Türkiye in 2006, Halit Ergenç and Bergüzar Korel They could no longer hide their romance and decided to get married in 2009. To this day, the couple is still together and has formed a beautiful family with their three children.

However, only one of them remained active in the world of acting, this is Halit Ergenç (Onur). The 53-year-old actor has participated in productions such as ‘The Sultan’, ‘You are my homeland’, ‘Babil’, among others, and the most recent is ‘Nomen’, a dystopian series on Disney Plus Turkey.

Halit Ergenç and Bergüzar Korel were the protagonists of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’. Photo: composition LR Kanal D/Instagram

On the other hand, his wife, Bergüzar Korel (Sheherazade), decided to get away from the screens after becoming pregnant for the third time and left acting in 2019, after participating in the novels ‘TúEres mi patria’ and ‘One love, two lives’. However, to the joy of all her fans, the actress will once again star in a series, which will premiere in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video Turkey: a police thriller called ‘Knot’.

Onur and Scheherazade from ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ in 2023

Currently, the performers of Onur and Scheherazade in ‘Arabian Nights’ They maintain a stable marriage and share their happiness on social networks. In the case of Halit Ergenç, the actor continues with the same appearance with which we met him in the novel ‘The Thousand and One Nights’. However, Bergüzar Korel Yes, she has had a radical change of look due to the new series she is filming.