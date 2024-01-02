Various geopolitical conflicts and tensions are always accompanied by growth in the business of defense companies around the world, as they meet the high demand for weapons during those periods. According to a report published by the British newspaper “Financial Times”, the order books of the largest defense companies in the world are approaching record levels, after growing by more than 10 percent in just two years, due to escalating geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in Ukraine.

#global #defense #companies #benefit #geopolitical #tensions