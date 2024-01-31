CHICAGO — When Chicago recently experienced extremely frigid temperatures, Electric vehicle charging stations became scenes of desperation: dead batteries, aggressive drivers and lines that stretched all the way to the street.

“When it's this cold, the cars don't work as well, the chargers don't work as well, and the people don't work as well,” said Javed Spencer, an Uber driver who had spent the better part of three days charging his rented Chevy Bolt and worrying. for being stranded with a dead battery—again.

Spencer, 27, said he was heading to a charging station with about 50 kilometers of battery left. Within minutes, he ran out of battery. He had the car towed to the station.

Recharging the battery, which usually takes an hour, took five hours.

With more people than ever owning electric vehicles, cold snaps this winter have created headaches in the US, draining batteries and reducing range.

Vehicles use more energy to heat their batteries and cabin in cold weather, so it's normal to see an increase in energy consumption, Tesla says on its website, where it offers some tips: Keep the charge level above of 20 percent and use the “scheduled departure” feature to record the start of a tour in advance.

That way, the vehicle can determine the best time to begin charging and preconditioning, allowing it to operate at maximum efficiency from the start.

In a freezing parking lot in Chicago, Tesla drivers stood in line, huddled in their cars, waiting for a recharge. All 12 cargo boxes were occupied.

Joshalin Rivera, who has a 2023 Tesla Model 3, said that about a third of his car's battery was drained by the cold at night. Every morning he spent hours waiting in line and loading the car.

An electric vehicle has two batteries: a low-voltage battery and a high-voltage battery. In particularly cold weather, the lower voltage 12-volt battery can also lose charge, as happens in traditional vehicles.

When that happens, the EV can't be recharged with a fast charger until the low-voltage battery has been started, said Albert Gore III, a former Tesla employee who is now executive director of the Zero Emissions Transportation Association. , which represents automotive manufacturers, including Tesla.

The two sides of the battery—the anode and the cathode—have chemical reactions that slow down in extremely cold temperatures. That slows the charging and discharging of the battery, said Jack Brouwer, director of the Clean Energy Institute.

Some in the industry suggest that charging infrastructure in Chicago may have simply been overwhelmed by the extremely cold weather.

Some of the countries with the highest use of electric vehicles are also among the coldest. In Norway, where nearly one in four vehicles is electric, drivers are accustomed to taking measures, such as preheating the car, to increase efficiency, said Lars Godbolt of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

Cold weather likely won't be as big of an issue as companies update electric vehicle models. In recent years, manufacturers have developed capabilities that allow newer models to be more efficient in the cold.

James Boley, spokesman for the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a trade group in Britain, said the problem was not so much the ability of electric vehicles to perform well in the cold, but the inability to provide infrastructure such as charging stations. recharge.

With gasoline or diesel cars, drivers are confident they will find gas stations and are therefore less focused on the lower efficiency of those vehicles in cold weather, he said.

By: EMILY SCHMALL and JENNY GROSS

THE NEW YORK TIMES