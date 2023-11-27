Telegraph: The Russian Armed Forces can destroy Mask’s Starlink satellites helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The satellites of the Starlink system, owned by American businessman, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, could become a legitimate military target for Russia. According to experts from the British newspaper The Telegraph, they are in danger of destruction due to assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite constellation helped Ukrainian troops carry out drone strikes on Russian reservoirs, although the billionaire warned that the service should be used for Netflix, not for drone strikes,” the material says.

It also clarifies that, according to the Geneva Convention, participants in a military conflict are prohibited from attacking civilian objects, but “the boundaries are becoming increasingly blurred.” Experts emphasize that commercial satellites in space can be a legitimate target if they help one of the parties to the conflict, in this case Ukraine.

Major Jeremy Grunert of the US Air Force Advocate Corps said during the British space conference that civilian objects “could be targeted if there was a military benefit.” He recalled that before the landing of troops in Normandy in 1944, aircraft destroyed bridges and railways used by the enemy.

The same thing happens in outer space, and of course the way in which civilian systems such as Starlink were used to guide drones – something that has proven somewhat controversial even within the Starlink organization itself – would perhaps make Starlink a potential military target according to the laws of war Jeremy GrunertMajor in the United States Air Force Bar Corps

Photo: Steve Nesius/Reuters

In Russia, they speculated about legitimate targets for a retaliatory strike in space

In October, Vladimir Ermakov, director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, said that quasi-civilian objects in space used in the conflict in Ukraine could well become the target of a Russian retaliatory strike .

According to him, Moscow has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that Washington and its allies are using components of civilian infrastructure in space in armed conflicts. Moreover, such activities constitute “indirect participation in armed conflicts,” the diplomat said.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Oleg Matveychev said that the Starlink satellite communication systems operating in Ukraine are legitimate targets of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as they are used for military purposes.

“Starlink can be disrupted in a variety of ways: direct hits on terminals, suppression using electronic warfare equipment. As for space, we have always advocated that the arms race should not be transferred there; we are committed to these statements and do not touch anything in space,” the deputy said.

At the same time, the parliamentarian clarified that the Russian army does not cause damage to civilian objects associated with communication systems.

Photo: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Musk secretly turned off Starlink over Crimea

In 2022, an American entrepreneur shut down Starlink off Crimea to thwart a covert Ukrainian attack on the Russian navy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drones, loaded with explosives, were already approaching the Russian fleet when they suddenly “lost contact and washed ashore harmlessly.”

Starlink was not designed for war. It was created for people to watch Netflix, relax, study remotely and do good, peaceful things, not for drone strikes Elon Muskhead of SpaceX

Musk later explained the Starlink shutdown as a result of US anti-Russian sanctions. According to him, in order to launch satellites over the republic, he needs to obtain appropriate permission from the US government, which did not exist at the time Ukraine approached him.

The American billionaire not only provided Kyiv with Starlink terminals, but also donated $100 million to Ukraine. And in October 2022, he proposed his plan for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, he called for recognizing Crimea as Russian territory and re-holding referendums under UN supervision in the territories that recently joined Russia.